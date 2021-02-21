Integer Holdings Corporation Beat Analyst Estimates: See What The Consensus Is Forecasting For This Year

It's been a good week for Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest yearly results, and the shares gained 3.6% to US$84.22. Integer Holdings reported US$1.1b in revenue, roughly in line with analyst forecasts, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.33 beat expectations, being 6.2% higher than what the analysts expected. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NYSE:ITGR Earnings and Revenue Growth February 21st 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Integer Holdings' three analysts is for revenues of US$1.18b in 2021, which would reflect a solid 10.0% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to climb 14% to US$2.69. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$1.19b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.64 in 2021. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

There were no changes to revenue or earnings estimates or the price target of US$102, suggesting that the company has met expectations in its recent result. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Integer Holdings at US$108 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$94.00. Still, with such a tight range of estimates, it suggeststhe analysts have a pretty good idea of what they think the company is worth.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's clear from the latest estimates that Integer Holdings' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 10.0% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 2.2%p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 8.9% next year. Integer Holdings is expected to grow at about the same rate as its industry, so it's not clear that we can draw any conclusions from its growth relative to competitors.

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. They also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, with the company predicted to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$102, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have forecasts for Integer Holdings going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Plus, you should also learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Integer Holdings (including 1 which shouldn't be ignored) .

