Integer Holdings Corp Q2 Profit Increases, Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Integer Holdings Corp (ITGR) reported a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $37.01 million, or $1.04 per share. This compares with $31.25 million, or $0.88 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Integer Holdings Corp reported adjusted earnings of $54.82 million or $1.55 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.55 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 11.4% to $476.49 million from $427.89 million last year.

Integer Holdings Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $37.01 Mln. vs. $31.25 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.04 vs. $0.88 last year. -Revenue: $476.49 Mln vs. $427.89 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.25 - $6.51 Full year revenue guidance: $1.85 - $1.88 Bln

