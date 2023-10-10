News & Insights

Integer Holdings Confirms Diron Smith As New CFO

October 10, 2023 — 09:09 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Integer Holdings Corp. (ITGR), a medical device outsource (MDO) manufacturer, announced Tuesday that Diron Smith is assuming the role of Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.

Smith has 30 years of extensive experience in global financial leadership roles at public companies, including Tiffany & Co and GE, and has served as Integer's Interim CFO since May 2023.

Before joining Integer as Vice President, Financial Planning & Analysis in August 2021, Smith served as Vice President and Finance Officer for both the Americas region of Tiffany & Co. and prior to that Global Supply & Distribution.

Additionally, he held progressive leadership roles across diverse GE businesses, including GE Energy Management, GE Healthcare, GE Water & Process Technologies, and GE Fanuc Automation. He also served at eVisionUSA.com and KPMG.

