Integer Holdings Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for ITGR

In trading on Thursday, shares of Integer Holdings Corp (Symbol: ITGR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $79.89, changing hands as high as $82.23 per share. Integer Holdings Corp shares are currently trading up about 15.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ITGR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, ITGR's low point in its 52 week range is $59.3233 per share, with $96.17 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $80.00.
Also see: Cheap Energy Stocks Paying Dividends
CWEN Options Chain
Funds Holding PPLT
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.