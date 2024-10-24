News & Insights

Stocks

Integer Holdings Announces Leadership Changes and Strong Q3 Results

October 24, 2024 — 08:29 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Integer Holdings ( (ITGR) ) has shared an update.

Integer Holdings Corporation announced notable executive promotions and reported a robust financial performance for Q3 2024. Payman Khales will become Chief Operating Officer, and Andrew Senn will take over as President of Cardio & Vascular. The company reported a 9% sales increase to $431 million and a 29% rise in GAAP income from continuing operations. With the sale of its Electrochem business nearing completion, Integer anticipates a 10-11% sales growth for 2024, focusing on becoming a pure-play medical technology company.

Learn more about ITGR stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ITGR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.