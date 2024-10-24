Integer Holdings Announces Leadership Changes and Strong Q3 Results

Integer Holdings ( (ITGR) ) has shared an update.

Integer Holdings Corporation announced notable executive promotions and reported a robust financial performance for Q3 2024. Payman Khales will become Chief Operating Officer, and Andrew Senn will take over as President of Cardio & Vascular. The company reported a 9% sales increase to $431 million and a 29% rise in GAAP income from continuing operations. With the sale of its Electrochem business nearing completion, Integer anticipates a 10-11% sales growth for 2024, focusing on becoming a pure-play medical technology company.

