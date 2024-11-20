News & Insights

Intchains Group Ltd. Boasts Strong Q3 2024 Growth

November 20, 2024

Intchains Group Ltd. ADR (ICG) has released an update.

Intchains Group Ltd. reported a remarkable 781.4% increase in revenue for Q3 2024, driven by robust sales of their high-performance ASIC chips, reaching US$8.6 million. The company also turned its net income positive, highlighting a strategic focus on expanding its blockchain applications and cryptocurrency holdings. With a promising future outlook, Intchains continues to innovate and explore new ventures, including the launch of a hardware crypto wallet and the Goldshell Pay service.

