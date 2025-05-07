Intchains Group Limited to Announce First Quarter 2025 Earnings Results and Conference Call Details

Intchains Group Limited will announce Q1 2025 financial results on May 22, 2025, with a subsequent conference call.

Intchains Group Limited announced it will release its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2025, ending March 31, on May 22, 2025. The company's management will host a conference call at 8:00 PM U.S. Eastern Time to discuss these results, with registration required in advance. Participants can access the call through a registration link, and a live and archived webcast will be available on the company's investor relations website. Intchains Group specializes in providing altcoin mining products, acquiring Ethereum-based cryptocurrencies, and developing innovative Web3 applications.

Potential Positives

The announcement of the first quarter 2025 unaudited financial results demonstrates transparency and accountability to shareholders and potential investors.

The scheduledearnings conference callprovides an opportunity for stakeholders to engage directly with the management team, fostering investor relations.

The focus on innovative Web3 applications suggests a commitment to staying relevant in a rapidly evolving technology landscape.

Potential Negatives

Company has not disclosed any financial performance indicators in the press release, which may raise concerns among investors about transparency.



Announcement of unaudited financial results may be perceived as less credible compared to audited results, potentially impacting investor confidence.



The press release lacks specific achievements or milestones related to the company’s business sectors, which could indicate stagnation or underperformance in a competitive market.

FAQ

When will Intchains Group Limited announce its Q1 2025 financial results?

Intchains Group Limited will announce its unaudited financial results on May 22, 2025.

How can I join the Intchains Groupearnings conference call

You can join the conference call by registering through the link provided in the press release.

What time is theearnings conference callscheduled?

The conference call is scheduled for 8:00 PM U.S. Eastern Time on May 22, 2025.

Where can I find a webcast of theearnings call

A live and archived webcast will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website.

What services does Intchains Group Limited provide?

Intchains Group Limited offers altcoin mining products, holds Ethereum-based cryptocurrencies, and develops Web3 applications.

$ICG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 3 institutional investors add shares of $ICG stock to their portfolio, and 1 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 10,518 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $34,709

FNY INVESTMENT ADVISERS, LLC removed 4,953 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,344

UBS GROUP AG added 1,876 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,190

RHUMBLINE ADVISERS added 42 shares (+280.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $113

SBI SECURITIES CO., LTD. added 0 shares (+0.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $0

Full Release



SINGAPORE, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intchains Group Limited (Nasdaq: ICG) (“we,” or the “Company”), a company that engages in the provision of altcoin mining products, the strategic acquisition and holding of Ethereum-based cryptocurrencies, and the active development of innovative Web3 applications, today announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2025 ended March 31, 2025.







Conference Call Information







The Company’s management team will host anearnings conference callto discuss its financial results at 8:00 PM U.S. Eastern Time on May 22, 2025 (8:00 AM Beijing Time on May 23, 2025). Details for the conference call are as follows:











Event Title:







Intchains Group Limited First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call











Date:







May 22, 2025











Time:







8:00 PM U.S. Eastern Time











Registration Link:









https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI0dda68e5b19a4a7daade5ed1cf188ed8



















All participants must use the link provided above to complete the online registration process in advance of the conference call. Upon registering, each participant will receive a set of dial-in numbers and a personal access PIN, which will be used to join the conference call.





Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company’s IR website at



https://ir.intchains.com/



.







About Intchains Group Limited







Intchains Group Limited is a company that engages in the provision of altcoin mining products, the strategic acquisition and holding of Ethereum-based cryptocurrencies, and the active development of innovative Web3 applications. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at:



https://intchains.com/



.







For investor and media inquiries, please contact:









Intchains Group Limited







Investor relations





Email:



ir@intchains.com









Redhill







Belinda Chan





Tel: +852-9379-3045





Email: belinda.chan@creativegp.com



