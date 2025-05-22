INTCHAINS Earnings Results: $ICG Reports Quarterly Earnings

INTCHAINS ($ICG) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported earnings of -$0.58 per share, missing estimates of $0.17 by $0.75. The company also reported revenue of $131,431,968, beating estimates of $74,673,845 by $56,758,123.
INTCHAINS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 3 institutional investors add shares of INTCHAINS stock to their portfolio, and 3 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS LTD. added 52,369 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $141,919
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 10,518 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $28,503
- FNY INVESTMENT ADVISERS, LLC removed 4,953 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,344
- CITIGROUP INC added 4,481 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,143
- UBS GROUP AG removed 874 shares (-46.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,368
- RHUMBLINE ADVISERS added 42 shares (+280.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $113
- SBI SECURITIES CO., LTD. added 0 shares (+0.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $0
