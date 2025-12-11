INTC vs. PINS: Which Tech Stock Deserves a Spot in Your Portfolio?

Intel Corporation INTC and Pinterest, Inc. PINS are two major players in the technology sector with key expertise in their respective domains. Intel, reportedly the world’s largest semiconductor company and primary supplier of microprocessors and chipsets, is gradually reducing its dependence on the PC-centric business by moving into data-centric businesses, such as AI and autonomous driving. The foundry operating model is a key component of the company's strategy, designed to reshape operational dynamics and drive greater transparency, accountability and focus on costs and efficiency.



Pinterest provides a platform to show its users (called Pinners) visual recommendations (called Pins) based on their tastes and interests. Users then save and organize these recommendations into collections (called Boards). Pinterest generates revenue by delivering ads on its website and mobile application. The company is helping advertisers reach millennials and Gen Z audiences who are more active on immersive mobile platforms.



Let us delve a little deeper into the companies’ competitive dynamics to understand which of the two is relatively better placed in the broader industry.

The Case for Intel

Intel is expanding its manufacturing capacity to accelerate its IDM 2.0 (Integrated Device Manufacturing) strategy. It is making various strategic decisions to gain a firmer footing in the expansive AI sector. The company has previewed Intel Core Ultra series 3 processor (code-named Panther Lake) and Xeon 6+ (code-named Clearwater Forest) in third-quarter 2025. Manufactured in a new, state-of-the-art factory in Chandler, AZ, both products are built on Intel 18A, the most advanced semiconductor process in the United States. Panther Lake is designed to power a broad spectrum of consumer and commercial AI PCs, gaming devices and edge solutions. Clearwater Forest is an E-core server processor that enables business enterprises to scale workloads, reduce energy costs and power more intelligent services. While Panther Lake will be available in the broad market from January, Clearwater Forest is slated to be launched in the first half of 2026.



Intel's innovative AI solutions are set to benefit the broader semiconductor ecosystem by driving down costs, improving performance and fostering an open, scalable AI environment. The company has received $7.86 billion in direct funding from the U.S. Department of Commerce for its commercial semiconductor manufacturing projects under the U.S. CHIPS and Science Act. Intel has secured a $5 billion investment from NVIDIA Corporation NVDA to jointly develop cutting-edge solutions that are likely to play an integral role in the evolution of the AI infrastructure ecosystem. Softbank also invested $2 billion in Intel to propel AI research and development initiatives that support digital transformation, cloud computing and next-generation infrastructure. The funds will support Intel in advancing critical semiconductor manufacturing and advanced packaging projects in Arizona, New Mexico, Ohio and Oregon, likely paving the way for innovation and growth.



However, Intel derives a significant part of its revenues from China. As Washington tightens restrictions on high-tech exports to China, Beijing has intensified its push for self-sufficiency in critical industries. This shift poses a dual challenge for Intel, as it faces potential market restrictions and increased competition from domestic chipmakers. The company is also lagging in the GPU and AI front compared to peers such as NVIDIA and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc AMD. Leading technology companies are reportedly piling up NVIDIA’s GPUs to build clusters of computers for their AI work, leading to exponential revenue growth.

The Case for Pinterest

Pinterest is increasingly establishing a unique value proposition for advertisers that could provide a competitive advantage in the long run. Through various innovations, it continues to dramatically improve the advertising platform, which appears to be one of the best ad platforms for consumer discretionary brands seeking new ways to reach customers and stretch smaller ad budgets. Pinterest’s Verified Merchants Program allows brands to create a catalog of shoppable products on the app and use special retargeting capabilities in their ads.



The company’s focus on improving operational rigor and incorporating sophisticated AI (artificial intelligence) models to enhance relevancy and personalization is likely to bring long-term benefits. Pinterest is also emphasizing building new ad tools and formats to help grow the scope of monetization on the platform. This will enable advertisers to measure the results and conversion rates, which will improve their decision-making. It has partnered with Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN to further capitalize on the commercial intent of its user base and increase shoppability on its platform. The buyout of the AI-powered, high-tech fashion-shopping platform, The Yes, has enabled it to create a strategic organization to help steer the evolution of its features and merchants.



However, Pinterest expects operating expenses to increase substantially in the near term as it expands operations domestically and internationally, enhancing product offerings, broadening user and advertiser base, expanding marketing channels, hiring additional employees and developing technology. Increased infrastructure spending related to user and engagement growth is likely to result in higher costs of revenue. In addition, Pinterest faces significant competition from larger, more established companies and smaller firms, which offer users engaging content and commerce opportunities through similar technology, products and services.

How Do Zacks Estimates Compare for INTC & PINS?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Intel’s 2025 sales implies a year-over-year decline of 1.3%, while that of EPS indicates growth of 346.2%. The EPS estimates have been trending northward (up 128.6%) on average over the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Pinterest’s 2025 sales indicates year-over-year growth of 16.1%, and that of EPS suggests an increase of 25.6%. The EPS estimates have been trending southward (down 10%) over the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Price Performance & Valuation of INTC & PINS

Over the past year, Intel has surged 96.2% compared with the industry’s growth of 32.4%. Pinterest has declined 9.9% over the same period.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Intel looks more attractive than Pinterest from a valuation standpoint. Going by the price/sales ratio, Intel’s shares currently trade at 3.61 forward sales, lower than 3.91 for Pinterest.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

INTC or PINS: Which is a Better Pick?

Intel carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), while Pinterest carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Both companies expect their earnings to improve in 2025. Intel predicts a decline in revenues, contrary to Pinterest. Over the years, Pinterest has shown steady revenue and EPS growth, while Intel has been facing a downtrend. However, Pinterest is a bit expensive in terms of valuation metrics compared with Intel. In addition, Intel offers exposure to foundational tech in computing and AI infrastructure, which are increasingly gaining traction. Intel has a VGM Score of B. With a superior Zacks Rank, Intel seems to be a better investment option at the moment.

