INTC vs. AVGO: Which Chip Stock is a Better Buy for AI Infrastructure?

Intel Corporation INTC and Broadcom Inc. AVGO are two premier semiconductor firms focusing on AI (artificial intelligence) and advanced chip technologies. Intel is currently focusing on AI chips for data centers and PCs, which marks one of the largest architectural shifts for the company in 40 years. The strategic decision is primarily aimed at gaining a firmer footing in the expansive AI sector, spanning cloud and enterprise servers to networks, volume clients and ubiquitous edge environments, in tune with the evolving market dynamics. The foundry operating model is a key component of the company's strategy and is designed to reshape operational dynamics and drive greater transparency, accountability and focus on costs and efficiency.



Broadcom primarily focuses on complex digital and mixed-signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor-based devices and analog III-V-based products. Its semiconductor solutions are largely used in set-top boxes, telecommunication equipment, data center servers and storage systems, data center networking, home connectivity, smartphones and base stations, alternative energy systems and electronic displays.



With growing AI proliferation in PCs, smartphones, automotive and IoT applications, both Intel and Broadcom are steadily advancing their semiconductor portfolio to bolster their competitive edge. Let us analyze in depth the competitive strengths and weaknesses of the companies to understand who is in a better position to maximize gains from the emerging market trends.

The Case for Intel

Intel is witnessing healthy traction in AI PCs that have taken the market by storm. The company has launched Intel Core Ultra series 3 processor (code-named Panther Lake) this month and is set to launch Xeon 6+ (code-named Clearwater Forest) in the first half of 2026. Manufactured in a new, state-of-the-art factory in Chandler, AZ, both products are built on Intel 18A, the most advanced semiconductor process in the United States. Panther Lake is designed to power a broad spectrum of consumer and commercial AI PCs, gaming devices and edge solutions. Clearwater Forest is an E-core server processor that enables business enterprises to scale workloads, reduce energy costs and power more intelligent services.



Intel's innovative AI solutions are set to benefit the broader semiconductor ecosystem by driving down costs, improving performance and fostering an open, scalable AI environment. It has secured a $5 billion investment from NVIDIA Corporation NVDA to jointly develop cutting-edge solutions that are likely to play an integral role in the evolution of the AI infrastructure ecosystem. Leveraging the core strengths of both firms, namely NVIDIA’s AI and accelerated computing and Intel’s CPU technologies and x86 ecosystem, the collaboration is expected to sow the seeds of innovation through the development of state-of-the-art custom data center and PC products.



In August 2025, Softbank invested $2 billion in Intel to propel AI research and development initiatives that support digital transformation, cloud computing and next-generation infrastructure. The investment enabled Softbank to gain about 2% ownership in Intel, with the former paying $23 per share. This followed $7.86 billion in direct funding from the U.S. Department of Commerce under the U.S. CHIPS and Science Act to advance critical semiconductor manufacturing and advanced packaging projects in Arizona, New Mexico, Ohio and Oregon. The significant capital infusions have enabled Intel to expand its manufacturing capacity to accelerate its IDM 2.0 (Integrated Device Manufacturing) strategy.



However, Intel derives a significant part of its revenues from China. As Washington tightens restrictions on high-tech exports to China, Beijing has intensified its push for self-sufficiency in critical industries. This shift poses a dual challenge for Intel, as it faces potential market restrictions and increased competition from domestic chipmakers. The company is also lagging behind in the GPU and AI front compared to peers such as NVIDIA and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD. Leading technology companies are reportedly piling up NVIDIA’s GPUs to build clusters of computers for their AI work, leading to exponential revenue growth.

The Case for Broadcom

Broadcom is benefiting from a strong demand for its networking products and custom AI accelerators (XPUs). XPUs are necessary to train Generative AI (GenAI) models at low power consumption. Its next-generation XPUs are in 3 nanometers and will be the first of the kind to market in that process node. Broadcom envisions massive opportunities in the AI space as specific hyperscalers have started to develop their XPUs.



In addition, Broadcom has been aggressively pursuing strategic acquisitions to diversify end markets beyond semiconductors and has been looking to strengthen its presence in the infrastructure software vertical. Acquisitions of CA and Symantec’s enterprise security business have expanded its addressable market. The acquisition of LSI Corporation has helped it to diversify its existing business line from wired infrastructure, wireless and industrial businesses into the storage chip market. The addition of Brocade has enabled Broadcom to penetrate the FC SAN market and garner competitive prowess, while the acquisition of VMware has benefited Infrastructure software solutions.



However, the company faces significant competition in most of its operating markets, leading to intense pricing pressure that adversely impacts margins. In the FBAR technology market, the company faces significant competition from Skyworks surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, while the acquisition of Brocade makes it a direct competitor of Cisco in the FC SAN market. Broadcom’s frequent acquisitions have further escalated integration risks.

How Do Zacks Estimates Compare for INTC & AVGO?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Intel’s 2025 sales implies a year-over-year decline of 1%, while that of EPS indicates growth of 361.5%. The EPS estimates have been trending northward on average over the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Broadcom’s fiscal 2026 sales suggests year-over-year growth of 46.3%, while that for EPS implies a rise of 44.6%. The EPS estimates have been trending northward over the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Price Performance & Valuation of INTC & AVGO

Over the past year, Intel has surged 147.7% compared with the industry’s growth of 38%. Broadcom has gained 47.5% over the same period.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Intel looks more attractive than Broadcom from a valuation standpoint. Going by the price/sales ratio, Intel’s shares currently trade at 4.29 forward sales, significantly lower than 15.8 for Broadcom.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

INTC or AVGO: Which is a Better Pick?

Intel and Broadcom carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Both companies expect their earnings to improve. However, Intel expects a decline in revenues, contrary to that of Broadcom. Over the years, AVGO has shown healthy revenue and EPS growth, while Intel has been facing a bumpy road with a downward slope. With a healthy long-term earnings growth expectation of 35.7%, Broadcom is relatively better placed than Intel (long-term earnings growth expectations of 9.3%), although the former is a bit expensive in terms of valuation metrics. Consequently, Broadcom seems to be a better investment option at the moment.

