Is INTC Stock Still Worth Buying After Its Strong 2026 Recovery Rally

Intel Corporation INTC has staged a remarkable recovery in 2026, fueled by improving financial performance and growing confidence in its artificial intelligence and manufacturing strategy. After such a sharp rally, investors are increasingly asking whether the company's operational momentum can continue supporting further upside.



While Intel is benefiting from stronger AI demand and improving execution, its long-term investment case still depends on successfully scaling its foundry business, expanding its product portfolio and managing elevated capital investments.

INTC Delivered Strong Quarterly Results

Intel reported a strong second quarter, with revenue rising 25% year over year to $16.1 billion while adjusted earnings of $0.42 per share comfortably exceeded expectations. The company also posted meaningful improvements in profitability, with non-GAAP gross margin expanding to 41.8% as stronger manufacturing execution and improving product mix supported results.



Performance improved across the business. Client Computing and Physical AI revenue increased 13% year over year, while Data Center and AI revenue surged 59%, reflecting stronger demand for Xeon processors and enterprise AI infrastructure. Intel Foundry also delivered solid growth as higher factory output, improving yields and better operating efficiency narrowed losses and reinforced confidence in its manufacturing strategy.

Intel's Growth Drivers Continue to Expand

Intel's growth opportunities now extend well beyond traditional personal computers. The company continues expanding its AI PC portfolio while benefiting from stronger adoption of Xeon processors across enterprise, cloud and sovereign AI deployments.



Additional growth drivers include purpose-built silicon, networking products, Arc graphics processors and advanced packaging technologies. Intel is also broadening its foundry business by attracting external customers while advancing its Intel 18A and Intel 14A process technologies. Together, these initiatives create multiple potential revenue streams as AI infrastructure spending continues to expand.



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD remains one of Intel's closest processor competitors, while NVIDIA Corporation NVDA continues to dominate AI accelerator markets. Intel's strategy increasingly centers on competing through its combination of CPUs, advanced manufacturing, packaging capabilities and foundry services rather than relying on any single product category.

INTC Must Balance Growth With Spending

Intel's turnaround also requires substantial investment. The company continues increasing spending on manufacturing equipment, clean-room capacity, substrates and advanced process technologies to support anticipated demand across both products and foundry services.



Those investments have weighed on cash generation, with adjusted free cash flow remaining negative as capital expenditures stay elevated. Although management expects these investments to strengthen Intel's long-term competitive position, maintaining balance sheet discipline and delivering consistent manufacturing execution will remain important as the company scales production.

Intel's Valuation and Outlook in Context

Intel's improving fundamentals have been accompanied by a higher valuation following its strong share price recovery. Even so, the equity research outlook remains constructive, supported by continued earnings estimate revisions, stronger operating execution and an improving competitive position within the semiconductor industry.



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The stock maintains an Outperform recommendation with a 12-month price target of $115.50. That outlook assumes Intel continues executing on its AI roadmap, manufacturing improvements and foundry expansion while sustaining recent momentum across its product portfolio.

What Intel's Rating Signals for Investors

Following its strong recovery, Intel appears better positioned than it was a year ago, but future returns will likely depend more on operational execution than multiple expansion. Delivering on manufacturing milestones, expanding AI adoption and improving foundry profitability remain central to the investment thesis.



The stock currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), reflecting favorable earnings estimate momentum. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here. At the same time, its VGM Score of D indicates that its overall combination of value, growth and momentum characteristics remains mixed. The weaker Value Score of F and Growth Score of C are partially offset by a stronger Momentum Score of B, suggesting investors may benefit from balancing Intel's improving near-term momentum with a measured assessment of its valuation and long-term growth profile.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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