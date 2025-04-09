$INTC stock is up 4% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$INTC stock has now risen 4% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $948,597,887 of trading volume.

$INTC Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $INTC:

$INTC insiders have traded $INTC stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $INTC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHELLE JOHNSTON HOLTHAUS (EVP & GM, CCG) sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $650,000

PATRICK P GELSINGER (CEO) purchased 11,150 shares for an estimated $251,198

$INTC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 597 institutional investors add shares of $INTC stock to their portfolio, and 1,385 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$INTC Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $INTC stock 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 12 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $INTC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 7 times. They made 7 purchases worth up to $105,000 on 03/03, 02/26, 02/20, 02/14, 02/03 and 0 sales.

REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 5 times. They made 5 purchases worth up to $75,000 on 02/12, 01/08, 11/01, 10/21 and 0 sales.

REPRESENTATIVE KEVIN HERN sold up to $100,000 on 12/31.

REPRESENTATIVE MIKE KELLY sold up to $15,000 on 11/08.

$INTC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $INTC in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Goldman Sachs issued a "Sell" rating on 10/17/2024

$INTC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $INTC recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $INTC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $25.0.

Here are some recent targets:

William Stein from Truist Financial set a target price of $22.0 on 12/16/2024

Stacy Rasgon from Bernstein set a target price of $25.0 on 12/02/2024

Ross Seymore from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $25.0 on 11/01/2024

Blayne Curtis from Barclays set a target price of $25.0 on 11/01/2024

Toshiya Hari from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $21.0 on 10/17/2024

