$INTC stock is up 10% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$INTC stock has now risen 10% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $2,417,500,209 of trading volume.

$INTC Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $INTC:

$INTC insiders have traded $INTC stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $INTC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHELLE JOHNSTON HOLTHAUS (EVP & GM, CCG) sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $650,000

PATRICK P GELSINGER (CEO) purchased 11,150 shares for an estimated $251,198

$INTC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 617 institutional investors add shares of $INTC stock to their portfolio, and 1,780 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$INTC Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $INTC stock 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 10 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $INTC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 7 times. They made 7 purchases worth up to $105,000 on 02/12, 01/08, 11/01, 10/21, 09/20, 08/21 and 0 sales.

on 02/12, 01/08, 11/01, 10/21, 09/20, 08/21 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $45,000 on 02/03 and 0 sales.

on 02/03 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE KEVIN HERN sold up to $100,000 on 12/31.

on 12/31. REPRESENTATIVE MIKE KELLY sold up to $15,000 on 11/08.

