$INTC stock is up 10% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$INTC stock has now risen 10% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $2,417,500,209 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $INTC:
$INTC Insider Trading Activity
$INTC insiders have traded $INTC stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $INTC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MICHELLE JOHNSTON HOLTHAUS (EVP & GM, CCG) sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $650,000
- PATRICK P GELSINGER (CEO) purchased 11,150 shares for an estimated $251,198
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$INTC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 617 institutional investors add shares of $INTC stock to their portfolio, and 1,780 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MORGAN STANLEY added 59,284,220 shares (+128.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,188,648,611
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS removed 30,075,375 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $603,011,268
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC added 27,284,088 shares (+446.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $547,045,964
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 26,751,246 shares (-60.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $536,362,482
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 15,220,793 shares (-60.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $305,176,899
- TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP added 14,451,450 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $289,751,572
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. added 14,247,058 shares (+265.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $285,653,512
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$INTC Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $INTC stock 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 10 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $INTC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 7 times. They made 7 purchases worth up to $105,000 on 02/12, 01/08, 11/01, 10/21, 09/20, 08/21 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $45,000 on 02/03 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE KEVIN HERN sold up to $100,000 on 12/31.
- REPRESENTATIVE MIKE KELLY sold up to $15,000 on 11/08.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
You can track data on $INTC on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.