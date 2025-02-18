News & Insights

Stocks
INTC

$INTC stock is up 10% today. Here's what we see in our data.

February 18, 2025 — 10:31 am EST

Written by Quiver PriceTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

$INTC stock has now risen 10% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $2,417,500,209 of trading volume.

Here is what we see in our data on $INTC:

$INTC Insider Trading Activity

$INTC insiders have traded $INTC stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $INTC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • MICHELLE JOHNSTON HOLTHAUS (EVP & GM, CCG) sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $650,000
  • PATRICK P GELSINGER (CEO) purchased 11,150 shares for an estimated $251,198

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$INTC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 617 institutional investors add shares of $INTC stock to their portfolio, and 1,780 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$INTC Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $INTC stock 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 10 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $INTC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

You can track data on $INTC on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

INTC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.