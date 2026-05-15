INTC Powers McLaren's Computing Infrastructure: Will it Drive Growth?

Intel Corporation INTC and McLaren Racing inked a multi-year strategic partnership to drive innovation and push technological boundaries in racing operations by utilizing advanced compute, AI and engineering. Per the agreement, Intel will serve as the official compute partner of McLaren in Formula 1 racing and the IndyCar series.



The modern Formula 1 and IndyCar series have become heavily data-driven sports. The team collects a vast amount of data across several parameters such as car telemetry, tire temperatures, fuel efficiency, driver behavior and several other factors to develop the best race strategy in real time. Competitive edge often depends on fast processing and analysis of this data. By forming a collaboration with Intel, McLaren aims to gain this competitive edge.



Intel will provide trackside edge computing to facilitate real-time analytics. Its advanced computing will power simulation, aerodynamics, and digital twins. Intel AI platforms will expedite design cycles and predictive modeling. The partnership showcases growing acceptance of Intel Xeon and Intel Core Ultra processors for highly data-intensive AI workloads.



Per a report from Mordor Intelligence, the global AI infrastructure market, which reached approximately $101.2 billion in 2026, is projected to grow to nearly $202.5 billion by 2031, witnessing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.9% during the forecast period. Intel is steadily advancing its portfolio to capitalize on this market trend.

How Are Competitors Faring?

In the AI infrastructure space, Intel faces competition from Advanced Micro Devices AMD and NVIDIA Corporation NVDA. NVIDIA is rapidly gaining traction in enterprise AI, expanding its market beyond cloud providers. Major companies across industries are integrating NVIDIA’s AI platforms to automate workflows, enhance productivity and improve decision-making.



AMD, a major player in the AI infrastructure domain, is collaborating with Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team. AMD provides high-performance CPUs, GPUs and AI acceleration hardware. The partnership focuses on aerodynamic simulations, data center workloads and advanced computing infrastructure.

INTC’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Intel have surged 433.1% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 82.5%.



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Going by the price/book ratio, the company's shares currently trade at 4.66 book value, lower than 29.41 of the industry average.



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Earnings estimates for INTC for 2026 and 2027 have increased over the past 60 days.



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Intel stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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