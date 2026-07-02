INTC Outpaces Industry in a Year: How to Play the Stock?

Intel Corporation INTC has gained 480.5% in a year compared with the industry’s growth 39.4%. It has outperformed compared to the Zacks Computer & Technology sector and the S&P 500.



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The company has outperformed its peers, Qualcomm Incorporated QCOM and Advanced Micro Devices AMD. AMD has gained 290.4%, while Qualcomm has increased 11.8% during this period.

Solid Traction in Expanding AI Ecosystem is Driving Growth

Intel continues to strengthen its position in the emerging AI PC market. It is steadily expanding its portfolio of Core Ultra Series processors, Arc G-Series products and hybrid AI solutions. The company launched the Arc G-Series processors. The leading-edge processors built on Intel Core Ultra Series 3 architecture are designed to deliver higher gaming performance, improved power efficiency and longer battery life. Such innovative launches will likely boost prospects in the growing AI gaming PC market.



The company also introduced Ethernet E835 Controllers and Network Adapters for cloud, enterprise, AI and telecom infrastructure. As enterprises aim to boost network infrastructure to match high bandwidth requirements, Intel is broadening its portfolio offerings to capitalize on the emerging trend. Its strong focus on innovation boosts its competitive edge against other industry leaders such as AMD and Qualcomm.



Intel continues to deepen relationships with leading technology companies across multiple domains such as cloud computing, enterprise infrastructure, telecommunications and consumer electronics manufacturers. Collaborations with partners including Google, Dell Technologies, Nokia, Cisco, Lenovo, Supermicro and MSI are driving adoption of Intel processors.



Recently, TPIsoftware has adopted Intel Xeon 6 processors with Performance Cores and Intel Arc Pro B60 GPUs as the computing foundation for its enterprise-grade sovereign AI solutions. This underscores Intel’s expanding role in secure on-premises generative AI deployments. Intel has also revealed that several industry leaders across industries, including AT&T, Verizon, Samsung and Ericsson, are leveraging Xeon 6 for network transformation and AI acceleration. Growing collaboration with industry leaders and a broadening customer base bode well for sustainable growth.

Steady Foundry Roadmap Execution is a Positive

Intel continues to make steady progress on its IDM (Integrated Device Manufacturing) 2.0 strategy and advanced manufacturing roadmap. Intel 18A entered production phase last year. The latest Intel Foundry update indicates Intel 18A-P entering risk production while maintaining compatibility with Intel 18A. The 18A-P is designed to deliver higher performance, lower power consumption and improved thermal characteristics.

Estimate Revision Trend of INTC

Earnings estimates for Intel for 2026 and 2027 have increased over the past 60 days.



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Key Valuation Metric for Intel

From a valuation standpoint, Intel appears to be relatively cheaper than the industry and below its mean. Going by the price/book ratio, the company's shares currently trade at 5.11 book value, lower than 25.71 of the industry average.



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End Note

Intel's innovative AI solutions are set to benefit the broader semiconductor ecosystem by driving down costs, improving performance and fostering an open, scalable AI environment. Innovative product launches cater to growing AI networking spaces, bodes well for sustainable growth. Demand for XEON 6 processors remains strong. Collaboration with major industry leaders is driving innovation. It is strategically investing to expand its manufacturing capacity to accelerate its IDM 2.0 strategy. This will likely bring long-term benefits. Upward estimate revision shows investors’ growing confidence in the stock’s growth potential. Hence, with a Zacks rank #1 (Strong Buy), Intel appears to be a good investment option at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.