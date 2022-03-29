INTC Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $51.98, changing hands as high as $52.06 per share. Intel Corp shares are currently trading trading flat on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of INTC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, INTC's low point in its 52 week range is $43.625 per share, with $68.49 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $51.45. The INTC DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

