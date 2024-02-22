News & Insights

Intapp Signs Agreement To Acquire Delphai

(RTTNews) - Intapp, Inc. (INTA) announced on Thursday that it has agreed to acquire Delphai, an AI software company based in Berlin. Financial specifics of the deal were not disclosed.

The combination focuses on applied AI for automating, structuring, and enhancing firmographic data. The completion of the transaction is to be finalized within the next 60 days.

Following the acquisition, Robin Tech, the founder and CEO of Delphai, and the company's team of AI experts in various fields such as product management, research and development, engineering, data, and support, will become part of Intapp.

The company will then incorporate Delphai's AI technology into its solutions throughout its intelligent cloud platform, thus expediting its AI strategy.

