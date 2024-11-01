Intapp Set to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

Intapp INTA is set to release its first-quarter fiscal 2025 results on Nov. 4.



For the fiscal first quarter of 2025, INTA expects revenues between $117.2 million and $118 million. Earnings are expected to be in the range of 12 cents-14 cents per share.



For the fiscal first quarter of 2025, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is currently pegged at 13 cents per share, which remained unchanged in the past 30 days. This indicates an increase of 116.67% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is currently pegged at $117.85 million, suggesting a 16.01% increase year over year.



Intapp earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 77.08%.



Let’s see how things have shaped up for this announcement:

Factors to Note

Intapp’s first-quarter fiscal 2025 performance is expected to have benefited from Cloud ARR Growth and high demand for SaaS Solutions.



Intapp reported 33% year-over-year growth in cloud Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR), reaching $297 million in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2024. This momentum is expected to have continued in the to-be-reported quarter as well.



Intapp is well-positioned in high-demand markets in the fiscal first quarter of 2025 thanks to its focus on vertical SaaS solutions specifically designed to meet the needs of professionals in the investment banking, legal, and consulting sectors.



For the fiscal first quarter of 2025, SaaS revenues are anticipated to be between $75.3 million and $76.3 million.



The recent launch of AI-powered solutions like Intapp Assist for DealCloud and Intapp Walls for Copilot is expected to have attracted more customers in the fiscal first quarter of 2025. These tools focus on productivity and compliance, addressing key operational challenges in Intapp’s primary industries. AI-driven insights and automation give clients more reasons to adopt these solutions.



INTA’s expanded partnership with Microsoft MSFT, including Copilot and Azure Marketplace offerings, positions Intapp to deliver a more integrated experience for clients already using Microsoft products. This is expected to have attracted new clients and encourage existing clients to deepen their use of Intapp’s software alongside Microsoft tools.



With international revenue now comprising about 34% of total revenues, Intapp’s ongoing global expansion is expected to provide further revenue benefits in the fiscal first quarter. The recent acquisition of Transform Data International enhanced its EMEA market presence and is expected to have increased international client acquisitions in the fiscal first quarter.

What Our Model Says

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the exact case here.



Intapp has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their upcoming releases:



Shopify SHOP has an Earnings ESP of +4.13% and a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Shopify shares have gained 0.4% year to date. SHOP is set to report its third-quarter 2024 results on Nov. 12.



Arista Network ANET has an Earnings ESP of +0.72% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.



Arista Network shares have gained 64.1% year to date. ANET is set to report its third-quarter 2024 results on Nov. 7.

