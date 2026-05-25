Intapp Says AI Is Driving Demand as Celeste Tackles Compliance Risks

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) executives said artificial intelligence is emerging as a demand driver for the company’s professional-services software platform, particularly as large law firms, accounting firms, consulting firms, investment banks and private capital firms look for compliant ways to automate work.

Speaking at the JPMorgan Boston TMC Conference, Chairman and CEO John Hall said Intapp’s customers operate in “highly regulated” markets where the need for professional services remains structurally tied to capital flows, M&A, financing, litigation and restructuring activity. Hall said he does not view AI as reducing the fundamental demand for those services, even if pricing models and delivery methods change over time.

“The actual fundamental requirement that you have these folks participating in their highly regulated industry to serve the way that capitalism happens, capital flows happen, and all those other things, I don’t think it’s going away,” Hall said.

Enterprise Customers Remain Central to Growth Plan

Hall said Intapp is focused on the largest firms in its end markets, noting that the top 2,000 firms represent about 70% of the company’s total addressable market. He said those enterprise firms have been getting larger over time, pointing to scale among major private equity firms, law firms and accounting firms.

Asked about Intapp’s path toward a target of $1 billion in annual recurring revenue by fiscal 2029, Hall highlighted the company’s “land and expand” model, saying Intapp has roughly 2,500 clients and sees expansion opportunities across business development, compliance, time management and resource management offerings.

CFO David Morton said Intapp has worked to balance sales linearity within quarters and across the year, while noting that the company’s largest renewals have traditionally occurred around the December and June quarters. Morton said the company believes it has “a great coverage model” as it scales.

Celeste Built as AI-Native, Compliance-Focused Platform

A major focus of the discussion was Celeste, Intapp’s AI-native agentic platform. Hall said Celeste was designed with input from clients’ IT, risk and compliance teams to address professional compliance requirements such as conflicts of interest, independence and material non-public information.

Hall contrasted Celeste with first-generation AI tools that may encourage users to move documents out of governed systems into separate AI environments. He said firms are discovering that such tools can create repositories of ungoverned information that risk commingling sensitive client data.

“The Celeste architecture is designed differently,” Hall said. “We begin with an understanding from our history in the compliance business for these firms that you have to do information governance with an understanding of professional compliance.”

Hall said Celeste launched in limited availability during Intapp’s fiscal third quarter and was announced at the company’s Amplify event in February. He cited Starwood Capital as one of the clients that spoke at the event about its experience. Hall said Intapp is working with clients in each segment before moving Celeste to general availability.

He said early adopters are looking at areas such as conflicts and compliance workflows, where agents could take over meaningful portions of work. Hall also said support functions can represent 20% to 25% of firm budgets, creating an opportunity for automation.

Governed AI and Walls for AI

Hall said “governed AI” is particularly important for Intapp’s customers because professional-services firms negotiate detailed engagement terms with clients, including who can access non-public information and how matters are staffed. He said Intapp has historically managed this type of information for firms and is applying that knowledge to Celeste.

“It is an existential issue if you leak your client’s information in the wrong way,” Hall said. “It’s not just a slap on the wrist. The reputation of the firm is on the line.”

Hall also discussed Walls for AI, which he described as an offering that allows firms using Intapp’s platform to extend governance protections into other AI tools. He said the product continues Intapp’s role as a platform provider with an open architecture across technology and services partners.

Asked about AI partnerships, Hall said Celeste was built to be model-agnostic. He said firms can use models from OpenAI, Microsoft Azure or Anthropic. Intapp announced an Anthropic partnership in February, and Hall said many customers also have Copilot or enterprise ChatGPT agreements.

Microsoft Partnership Supports Enterprise Deals

Hall said Intapp’s long-running partnership with Microsoft reflects the software environment of its target customers, where professionals often use Microsoft Office products extensively and CIOs rely on Microsoft infrastructure.

JPMorgan’s Alexei Gogolev noted that more than half of Intapp’s latest deals involved Microsoft sales teams. Hall said customers can buy all of Intapp’s offerings through the Azure Marketplace under Microsoft Azure consumption commitments, known as MACC agreements.

“In many ways, Microsoft has taken the budget issue off the table for us because the firms are already committed to spending X with them,” Hall said. He added that Microsoft sales teams receive quota credit for helping deploy Intapp software, aligning incentives between the companies.

Pricing and Cloud Migration

Morton said Intapp has flexibility in pricing and packaging, including enterprise arrangements, seat-based pricing for DealCloud, platform fees for Celeste and consumption-based pricing. He said seats now represent less than 50% of ARR but declined to provide a specific three- to five-year mix forecast.

Hall said Intapp is designing Celeste to reduce customer anxiety around AI consumption costs by combining probabilistic AI techniques with deterministic workflows when appropriate. He said the approach can help customers manage token usage as adoption scales.

On cloud migration, Hall said customers that still use some on-premises Intapp systems also generally use cloud products, and the remaining issue is the timing of moving installed systems to cloud-based systems. He said AI is creating more urgency for those customers to migrate.

“The AI opportunity, the agentic opportunity, I think, is causing those last stragglers to say, ‘Oh, we have to do this now,’” Hall said.

About Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA)

Intapp, Inc, headquartered in Palo Alto, California, is a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions designed to meet the unique needs of professional services firms, including law firms, accounting practices, and financial institutions. The company's integrated platform connects front-office business development with back-office risk and compliance functions, enabling organizations to streamline workflows, improve collaboration and enhance client service.

Intapp's suite of applications—such as Intake, Conflicts, Risk, Open, Time and Flow—addresses the entire client lifecycle.

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