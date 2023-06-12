News & Insights

Intapp Rally Continues

June 12, 2023 — 10:39 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Shares of Intapp, Inc. (INTA) are gaining more than 9 percent on Monday morning continuing a rally since the last week of May 18 when the announced the pricing of its public offering. There have been no corporate announcements from the cloud software firm to influence its stock movement today.

Currently, shares are at $48.00, up 9.07 percent from the previous close of $44.01 on a volume of 469,732.

