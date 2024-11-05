Intapp price target raised to $55 from $47 at Truist

Truist raised the firm’s price target on Intapp (INTA) to $55 from $47 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company reported a Q1 beat in total revenue and profitability, although cloud ARR and cash flow were lower than the firm’s expectations, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The quarter’s highlights included solid customer expansion deals via upsell/cross-sell activity, new enterprise AI capabilities, a strengthened Microsoft (MSFT) partnership, and continued momentum migrating customers to the cloud, the firm added.

