Intapp price target raised to $55 from $47 at Truist

November 05, 2024 — 09:01 am EST

Truist raised the firm’s price target on Intapp (INTA) to $55 from $47 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company reported a Q1 beat in total revenue and profitability, although cloud ARR and cash flow were lower than the firm’s expectations, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The quarter’s highlights included solid customer expansion deals via upsell/cross-sell activity, new enterprise AI capabilities, a strengthened Microsoft (MSFT) partnership, and continued momentum migrating customers to the cloud, the firm added.

