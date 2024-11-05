Intapp price target raised to $48 from $44 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on Intapp (INTA) to $48 from $44 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The company reported net new annual recurring revenue of $13M versus Barclays’ Street-low estimate of $14.5M.
