Intapp price target raised to $48 from $44 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on Intapp (INTA) to $48 from $44 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The company reported net new annual recurring revenue of $13M versus Barclays’ Street-low estimate of $14.5M.

