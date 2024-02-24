Intapp (INTA) Price Target Increased by 5.94% to 51.51

The average one-year price target for Intapp (NasdaqGS:INTA) has been revised to 51.51 / share. This is an increase of 5.94% from the prior estimate of 48.62 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 47.47 to a high of 59.85 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 23.17% from the latest reported closing price of 41.82 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 408 funds or institutions reporting positions in Intapp. This is an increase of 33 owner(s) or 8.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INTA is 0.31%, a decrease of 6.06%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.43% to 67,247K shares. The put/call ratio of INTA is 2.73, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Temasek Holdings holds 17,147K shares representing 23.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,647K shares, representing a decrease of 14.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INTA by 6.89% over the last quarter.

Great Hill Partners holds 13,727K shares representing 19.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,208K shares, representing a decrease of 18.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INTA by 1.41% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,928K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 366K shares, representing an increase of 81.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INTA by 448.96% over the last quarter.

FAGAX - Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund holds 1,474K shares representing 2.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Praesidium Investment Management Company holds 1,466K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,341K shares, representing an increase of 8.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INTA by 18.85% over the last quarter.

Intapp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Intapp makes the connected firm possible. The company provides cloud software solutions that address the unique operating challenges and regulatory requirements of the global professional and financial services industry. Its solutions help more than 1,600 of the premier private capital, investment banking, legal, accounting, and consulting firms connect their most important assets: people, processes, and data. As part of a connected firm, professionals gain easy access to the information they need to win more business, increase investment returns, streamline deal and engagement execution, and strengthen risk management and compliance.

