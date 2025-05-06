Intapp, Inc. Reports 28% Year-Over-Year Growth in Q3 SaaS Revenue, Reaching $84.9 Million

Intapp reports Q3 2025 SaaS revenue of $84.9 million, achieving a 28% year-over-year growth. Cloud ARR reached $351.8 million.
Quiver AI Summary
Intapp, Inc. reported strong financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025, with SaaS revenue reaching $84.9 million, marking a 28% increase year-over-year. Total revenue was $129.1 million, up 17% from the previous year. The company's cloud annual recurring revenue (ARR) also grew by 28% to $351.8 million, representing 77% of total ARR. The trailing twelve months' cloud net revenue retention rate was at 119%. Intapp's CEO, John Hall, highlighted the ongoing client adoption of their technologies, including the new Intapp DealCloud Activator, which integrates AI into daily professional workflows. Despite reporting a GAAP net loss of $3.0 million, the company achieved a non-GAAP net income of $21.7 million. Intapp ended the quarter with $323.2 million in cash and equivalents. Looking ahead, the company provided positive guidance for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2025, expecting continued revenue growth and profitability improvements.
Potential Positives
- Third quarter SaaS revenue of $84.9 million reflects a 28% year-over-year increase, indicating strong growth in the company's software services.
- Cloud annual recurring revenue (ARR) reached $351.8 million, also up 28% year-over-year, demonstrating robust demand for cloud-based solutions.
- The company reported a trailing twelve months’ cloud net revenue retention rate of 119%, signifying effective client upselling and overall customer satisfaction.
- Intapp announced the acquisition of TermSheet, enhancing its capabilities in real assets software and advancing its AI offerings, which could drive further business growth.
Potential Negatives
- Despite an increase in SaaS revenue and total revenue, the company reported a GAAP operating loss of $(5.7) million, indicating ongoing challenges in achieving operational profitability.
- The company continues to post a GAAP net loss of $(3.0) million, highlighting that while revenue is increasing, it is not yet translating into net profit.
- The press release discloses significant stock-based compensation expenses totaling $22.7 million for the quarter, which raises concerns about long-term sustainability and potential investor dilution.
FAQ
What is Intapp's SaaS revenue for Q3 2025?
Intapp reported a SaaS revenue of $84.9 million for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025.
How much did Intapp's Cloud ARR grow year-over-year?
Intapp's Cloud annual recurring revenue (ARR) grew 28% year-over-year to reach $351.8 million.
What is the net revenue retention rate for Intapp as of March 31, 2025?
The trailing twelve months’ cloud net revenue retention rate for Intapp is 119% as of March 31, 2025.
What significant product was released by Intapp recently?
Intapp released the DealCloud Activator, which integrates AI into daily workflows for professionals.
What is the fourth quarter revenue outlook for Intapp?
For the fourth quarter, Intapp expects SaaS revenue between $89.0 million and $90.0 million.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.
$INTA Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $INTA stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $INTA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. sold up to $15,000 on 01/22.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 01/17.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
$INTA Insider Trading Activity
$INTA insiders have traded $INTA stock on the open market 246 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 246 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $INTA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JOHN T HALL (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 53 sales selling 599,962 shares for an estimated $38,213,020.
- THAD JAMPOL (Chief Product Officer) has made 0 purchases and 40 sales selling 278,881 shares for an estimated $17,223,958.
- DAVID BENJAMIN HARRISON (President, Industries) has made 0 purchases and 26 sales selling 102,526 shares for an estimated $6,695,536.
- DONALD F. COLEMAN (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 23 sales selling 103,507 shares for an estimated $6,111,402.
- RALPH BAXTER has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 85,000 shares for an estimated $5,247,837.
- MICHELE MURGEL (Chief People & Places Officer) has made 0 purchases and 26 sales selling 62,068 shares for an estimated $3,847,421.
- DAVID H JR MORTON (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 27 sales selling 53,369 shares for an estimated $3,382,014.
- SCOTT FITZGERALD (Chief Marketing Officer) has made 0 purchases and 38 sales selling 32,528 shares for an estimated $2,056,960.
- NANCY L HARRIS sold 2,970 shares for an estimated $178,200
- GEORGE R NEBLE sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $170,730
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$INTA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 146 institutional investors add shares of $INTA stock to their portfolio, and 108 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC removed 3,676,152 shares (-65.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $235,604,581
- INVESCO LTD. added 1,950,526 shares (+6506.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $125,009,211
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 672,832 shares (+11.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $43,121,802
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 579,075 shares (+408.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $37,112,916
- LUXOR CAPITAL GROUP, LP added 551,163 shares (+55.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $35,324,036
- CRAMER ROSENTHAL MCGLYNN LLC removed 511,060 shares (-87.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $32,753,835
- LORD, ABBETT & CO. LLC added 476,869 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $30,562,534
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$INTA Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $INTA recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $INTA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $76.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Parker Lane from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $75.0 on 12/18/2024
- Terry Tillman from Truist Financial set a target price of $77.0 on 12/13/2024
Full Release
Third quarter SaaS revenue of $84.9 million, up 28% year-over-year
Cloud annual recurring revenue (ARR) of $351.8 million, up 28% year-over-year
Trailing twelve months’ cloud net revenue retention rate as of March 31, 2025 was 119%
PALO ALTO, Calif., May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ: INTA), a leading global provider of AI-powered solutions for professionals at advisory, capital markets, and legal firms, announced financial results for its fiscal third quarter ended March 31, 2025. Intapp also provided its outlook for the fourth quarter and the full fiscal year 2025.
“We are pleased to report a strong third quarter in which our clients continued to adopt and apply our technology to the work of their professionals,” said John Hall, CEO of Intapp. “We released several new capabilities aimed at helping our clients unlock unprecedented growth potential, including Intapp DealCloud Activator, which embeds AI and business development best practices into the daily workflows of professionals.”
Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Highlights
SaaS revenue was $84.9 million, a 28% year-over-year increase compared to the third quarter of fiscal year 2024.
Total revenue was $129.1 million, a 17% year-over-year increase compared to the third quarter of fiscal year 2024.
Cloud ARR was $351.8 million as of March 31, 2025, a 28% year-over-year increase compared to Cloud ARR as of March 31, 2024. Cloud ARR represented 77% of total ARR as of March 31, 2025, compared to 72% as of March 31, 2024.
Total ARR was $454.7 million as of March 31, 2025, a 19% year-over-year increase compared to total ARR as of March 31, 2024.
GAAP operating loss was $(5.7) million, compared to a GAAP operating loss of $(7.4) million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2024.
Non-GAAP operating income was $20.3 million, compared to a non-GAAP operating income of $11.2 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2024.
GAAP net loss was $(3.0) million, compared to a GAAP net loss of $(6.9) million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2024.
Non-GAAP net income was $21.7 million, compared to a non-GAAP net income of $11.2 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2024.
GAAP net loss per share was $(0.04), compared to a GAAP net loss per share of $(0.09) in the third quarter of fiscal year 2024.
Non-GAAP diluted net income per share was $0.26, compared to a non-GAAP diluted net income per share of $0.14 in the third quarter of fiscal year 2024.
Cash and cash equivalents were $323.2 million as of March 31, 2025, compared to $208.4 million as of June 30, 2024.
For the nine months ended March 31, 2025, net cash provided by operating activities was $85.2 million, compared to net cash provided by operating activities of $40.2 million for the nine months ended March 31, 2024.
Business Highlights
As of March 31, 2025, we served more than 2,650 clients, 748 of which each had contracts greater than $100,000 of ARR.
We upsold and cross-sold our existing clients such that our trailing twelve months’ cloud net revenue retention rate as of March 31, 2025 was 119%.
We announced the acquisition of real assets software company TermSheet, which will create an advanced operating system with Applied AI to help improve returns for real assets investors, advisors, and operators.
We held our annual product event, Intapp Amplify, for more than 400 clients who attended in-person and online where we showcased the latest advancements in our AI-powered solutions.
We announced the availability of Intapp DealCloud Activator which uses AI to embed business development enablement into professionals’ daily workflows and maximize the value of firm relationship networks.
We announced the first-ever Intapp Partner Forum Awards, which were given in four categories: Data Intelligence Award (Moody’s), Integration Excellence Award (Equilar), Client Impact Award (Legalytics), and Deal Catalyst Award (Harbor).
We continued to add new clients and expand existing accounts including Australian law firm Gadens, global investment management firm New Forests, and private equity firm Omnes Capital.
Intapp DealCloud was named a Deal Origination Solution of the Year: Credit at the Private Equity Wire European Awards 2025.
Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2025 Outlook
Fiscal 2025 Outlook
Fourth Quarter
Fiscal Year
(in millions, except per share data)
SaaS revenue
$89.0 - $90.0
$330.8 - $331.8
Total revenue
$131.5 - $132.5
$500.6 - $501.6
Non-GAAP operating income
$20.0 - $21.0
$74.3 - $75.3
Non-GAAP diluted net income per share
$0.22 - $0.24
$0.88 - $0.90
The guidance provided above constitutes forward-looking statements and actual results may differ materially. Refer to the “Forward-Looking Statements” safe harbor section below for information on the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements. The information presented in this press release includes non-GAAP financial measures such as “non-GAAP operating income,” “non-GAAP net income,” and “non-GAAP diluted net income per share.” Refer to “Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Metrics” for a discussion of these measures and the financial tables below for reconciliations of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.
The guidance regarding non-GAAP operating income excludes known pre-tax charges related to estimated stock-based compensation of $21.9 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025 and $90.1 million for fiscal year 2025 and amortization of intangible assets of $2.5 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025 and $11.2 million for fiscal year 2025. The guidance regarding non-GAAP diluted net income per share excludes known pre-tax charges related to estimated stock-based compensation of $0.26 per share for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025 and $1.07 per share for fiscal year 2025 and amortization of intangible assets of $0.03 per share for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025 and $0.13 per share for fiscal year 2025. The Company has not included a quantitative reconciliation of its guidance for non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP diluted net income per share to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, other than stock-based compensation and amortization of intangible assets, because certain of these reconciling items, including change in fair value of contingent consideration, transaction costs, restructuring and other costs and income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments, could be highly variable and cannot be reasonably predicted without unreasonable effort. This is due to the inherent difficulty of forecasting the timing of certain events that have not yet occurred and are out of the Company’s control and the amounts of associated reconciling items. Please note that the unavailable reconciling items could significantly impact the Company’s GAAP operating results.
Corporate Presentation
A supplemental financial presentation and other information will be accessible through Intapp’s investor relations website at https://investors.intapp.com/.
Webcast
Intapp will host a conference call for analysts and investors on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, beginning at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET). The call will be webcast live via the “Investors” section of the Intapp company website at https://investors.intapp.com/. A replay of the call will be available through the Intapp website for 90 days.
About Intapp
Intapp software helps professionals unlock their teams’ knowledge, relationships, and operational insights to increase value for their firms. Using the power of Applied AI, we make firm and market intelligence easy to find, understand, and use. With Intapp’s portfolio of vertical SaaS solutions, professionals can apply their collective expertise to make smarter decisions, manage risk, and increase competitive advantage. The world’s top firms — across accounting, consulting, investment banking, legal, private capital, and real assets — trust Intapp’s industry-specific platform and solutions to modernize and drive new growth.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains express and implied “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding our financial outlook for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2025, growth strategy, business plans and market position. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “project,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “can,” “predict,” “potential,” “target,” “explore,” “continue,” “expand,” “outlook” or the negative of these terms, and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. By their nature, these statements are subject to numerous uncertainties and risks, including factors beyond our control, that could cause actual results, performance, or achievement to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the statements, including: our ability to continue our growth at or near historical rates; our future financial performance and ability to be profitable; the effect of global events on the U.S. and global economies, our business, our employees, our results of operations, our financial condition, demand for our products, sales and implementation cycles, and the health of our clients’ and partners’ businesses; our ability to prevent and respond to data breaches, unauthorized access to client data or other disruptions of our solutions; our ability to effectively manage U.S. andglobal marketand economic conditions, including inflationary pressures, economic and market downturns and volatility in the financial services industry, particularly adverse to our targeted industries; the length and variability of our sales cycle; our ability to attract and retain clients; our ability to attract and retain talent; our ability to compete in highly competitive markets, including AI products; our ability to manage additional complexity, burdens, and volatility in connection with our international sales and operations; the successful assimilation or integration of the businesses, technologies, services, products, personnel or operations of acquired companies; our ability to incur indebtedness in the future and the effect of conditions in credit markets; the sufficiency of our cash and cash equivalents to meet our liquidity needs; and our ability to maintain, protect, and enhance our intellectual property rights. Additional risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements are included under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and any subsequent public filings. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment, and new risks may emerge from time to time. It is not possible for us to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made and are based on information available to us at the time those statements are made and/or management’s good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events. We assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, except as required by law.
Presentation Changes Related to SaaS and License Revenue
Effective July 1, 2024, the Company adjusted the classification of support services related to subscription license to be included within “license” on the unaudited condensed consolidated statements of operations. Prior to July 1, 2024, support services related to subscription license were included in a line item entitled “SaaS and Support.” Accordingly, effective July 1, 2024, SaaS revenues include subscription fees from clients accessing our SaaS solutions, premium support services related to SaaS, and updates, if any, to the subscribed service during the subscription term. There was no change to the Company's revenue recognition policy, except for the change in classification noted herein.
The presentation of cost of revenues has been conformed to reflect the changes related to the presentation of revenues. Such reclassifications related to the presentation of revenues and cost of revenues did not affect total revenues, operating income, or net income.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Metrics
This press release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, and non-GAAP diluted net income per share. These non-GAAP measures exclude the impact of stock-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets, change in fair value of contingent consideration, transaction costs, restructuring and other costs and the income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments. Stock-based compensation includes the net effects of capitalization and amortization of stock-based compensation related to capitalized internal-use software costs. See below for a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.
Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure, and a supplemental liquidity measure that management uses to evaluate our core operating business and our ability to meet our current and future financing and investing needs. It consists of net cash provided by operating activities less cash paid for purchases of property and equipment. See below for a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.
Other metrics include total ARR, Cloud ARR and Cloud net revenue retention rate. Total ARR represents the annualized recurring value of all active SaaS and on-premise subscription license contracts at the end of a reporting period. Cloud ARR is the portion of the annualized recurring value of our active SaaS contracts at the end of a reporting period. Contracts with a term other than one year are annualized by taking the committed contract value for the current period divided by number of days in that period, then multiplying by 365. Cloud net revenue retention rate is the portion of our net revenue retention rate, which represents the net revenue retention of our SaaS contracts. We calculate Cloud net revenue retention by starting with the Cloud ARR from the cohort of all clients as of the twelve months prior to the applicable fiscal period, or prior period Cloud ARR. We then calculate the Cloud ARR from these same clients as of the current fiscal period, or current period Cloud ARR. We then divide the current period Cloud ARR by the prior period Cloud ARR to calculate the Cloud net revenue retention.
We believe these non-GAAP financial measures and metrics provide useful information to investors as they are used by management to manage the business, make planning decisions, evaluate our performance, and allocate resources and provide useful information regarding certain financial and business trends relating to our financial condition and results of operations. These non-GAAP financial measures, which may be different than similarly-titled measures used by other companies, should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.
Guidance for non-GAAP financial measures excludes stock-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets, change in fair value of contingent consideration, transaction costs, restructuring and other costs and the income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments. Non-GAAP diluted net income per share is calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income by the estimated diluted weighted average shares outstanding for the period.
Investor Contact
David Trone
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
Intapp, Inc.
ir@intapp.com
Media Contact
Ali Robinson
Global Media Relations Director
Intapp, Inc.
press@intapp.com
INTAPP, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data and percentages)
Three Months Ended March 31,
Nine Months Ended March 31,
2025
2024
2025
2024
Revenues
SaaS
$
84,910
$
66,391
$
241,762
$
188,421
License
31,684
30,946
88,193
87,132
Professional services
12,473
13,302
39,126
40,594
Total revenues
129,067
110,639
369,081
316,147
Cost of revenues
SaaS
16,897
13,355
48,507
38,876
License
1,511
1,547
4,893
4,855
Professional services
14,253
15,679
43,666
49,192
Total cost of revenues
32,661
30,581
97,066
92,923
Gross profit
96,406
80,058
272,015
223,224
Gross margin
74.7
%
72.4
%
73.7
%
70.6
%
Operating expenses:
Research and development
34,089
27,319
99,841
83,796
Sales and marketing
42,258
35,256
120,809
104,944
General and administrative
25,761
24,929
74,507
66,977
Total operating expenses
102,108
87,504
295,157
255,717
Operating loss
(5,702
)
(7,446
)
(23,142
)
(32,493
)
Interest and other income, net
3,384
758
6,604
1,872
Net loss before income taxes
(2,318
)
(6,688
)
(16,538
)
(30,621
)
Income tax expense
(634
)
(202
)
(1,151
)
(803
)
Net loss
$
(2,952
)
$
(6,890
)
$
(17,689
)
$
(31,424
)
Net loss per share, basic and diluted
$
(0.04
)
$
(0.09
)
$
(0.23
)
$
(0.44
)
Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted
79,890
72,634
77,856
70,690
INTAPP, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited, in thousands)
March 31, 2025
June 30, 2024
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
323,206
$
208,370
Restricted cash
200
200
Accounts receivable, net
61,011
95,103
Unbilled receivables, net
17,566
13,300
Other receivables, net
5,415
2,743
Prepaid expenses
11,425
9,031
Deferred commissions, current
14,157
13,907
Total current assets
432,980
342,654
Property and equipment, net
21,091
18,944
Operating lease right-of-use assets
17,198
21,382
Goodwill
286,159
285,969
Intangible assets, net
31,642
40,293
Deferred commissions, noncurrent
17,549
18,495
Other assets
6,886
5,262
Total assets
$
813,505
$
732,999
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
14,746
$
13,348
Accrued compensation
40,067
42,066
Accrued expenses
10,740
12,040
Deferred revenue, net
220,417
218,923
Other current liabilities
11,347
14,270
Total current liabilities
297,317
300,647
Deferred tax liabilities
953
1,336
Deferred revenue, noncurrent
2,061
3,563
Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent
16,624
19,605
Other liabilities
4,250
4,610
Total liabilities
321,205
329,761
Stockholders’ equity:
Common stock
81
75
Additional paid-in capital
998,236
891,681
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(1,146
)
(1,336
)
Accumulated deficit
(504,871
)
(487,182
)
Total stockholders’ equity
492,300
403,238
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
813,505
$
732,999
INTAPP, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited, in thousands)
Three Months Ended March 31,
Nine Months Ended March 31,
2025
2024
2025
2024
Cash Flows from Operating Activities:
Net loss
$
(2,952
)
$
(6,890
)
$
(17,689
)
$
(31,424
)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
4,153
4,022
12,992
12,006
Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets
1,228
1,240
3,786
3,522
Accounts receivable allowances
669
1,567
1,492
2,795
Stock-based compensation
22,715
14,026
68,115
49,291
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
—
490
(1,004
)
(1,725
)
Deferred income taxes
(311
)
(107
)
(385
)
(324
)
Other
260
38
336
115
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
24,973
(2,469
)
31,438
10,101
Unbilled receivables, current
(3,780
)
(30
)
(4,266
)
(5,804
)
Prepaid expenses and other assets
(1,700
)
(2,347
)
(6,701
)
(4,135
)
Deferred commissions
861
(696
)
696
(1,764
)
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
6,683
7,783
(1,192
)
6,266
Deferred revenue, net
(15,517
)
96
(8
)
4,933
Operating lease liabilities
(1,009
)
(1,144
)
(3,684
)
(3,483
)
Other liabilities
(772
)
926
1,260
(218
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
35,501
16,505
85,186
40,152
Cash Flows from Investing Activities:
Purchases of property and equipment
(379
)
(374
)
(795
)
(1,728
)
Capitalized internal-use software costs
(2,046
)
(1,764
)
(5,495
)
(5,217
)
Business combinations, net of cash acquired
—
—
(897
)
—
Net cash used in investing activities
(2,425
)
(2,138
)
(7,187
)
(6,945
)
Cash Flows from Financing Activities:
Payments for deferred offering costs
—
—
—
(781
)
Proceeds from stock option exercises
3,555
7,251
36,139
25,187
Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan
—
—
1,970
1,725
Payments of deferred contingent consideration and holdback associated with acquisitions
—
—
(2,410
)
(2,551
)
Net cash provided by financing activities
3,555
7,251
35,699
23,580
Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
944
(549
)
1,138
(346
)
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
37,575
21,069
114,836
56,441
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - beginning of period
285,831
166,557
208,570
131,185
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - end of period
$
323,406
$
187,626
$
323,406
$
187,626
INTAPP, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data and percentages)
The following tables reconcile the specific items excluded from GAAP in the calculation of non-GAAP financial measures for the periods indicated below:
Non-GAAP Gross Profit
Three Months Ended
March 31,
Nine Months Ended
March 31,
2025
2024
2025
2024
GAAP gross profit
$
96,406
$
80,058
$
272,015
$
223,224
Adjusted to exclude the following:
Stock-based compensation
2,619
1,956
7,553
5,848
Amortization of intangible assets
1,509
1,054
4,589
3,164
Restructuring and other costs
40
—
102
—
Non-GAAP gross profit
$
100,574
$
83,068
$
284,259
$
232,236
Non-GAAP gross margin
77.9
%
75.1
%
77.0
%
73.5
%
Non-GAAP Operating Expenses
Three Months Ended
March 31,
Nine Months Ended
March 31,
2025
2024
2025
2024
GAAP research and development
$
34,089
$
27,319
$
99,841
$
83,796
Stock-based compensation
(6,381
)
(2,509
)
(17,805
)
(11,623
)
Restructuring and other costs
(9
)
(52
)
(171
)
(52
)
Non-GAAP research and development
$
27,699
$
24,758
$
81,865
$
72,121
GAAP sales and marketing
$
42,258
$
35,256
$
120,809
$
104,944
Stock-based compensation
(6,267
)
(4,207
)
(19,237
)
(14,434
)
Amortization of intangible assets
(1,038
)
(1,398
)
(3,574
)
(4,281
)
Restructuring and other costs
(88
)
—
(88
)
—
Non-GAAP sales and marketing
$
34,865
$
29,651
$
97,910
$
86,229
GAAP general and administrative
$
25,761
$
24,929
$
74,507
$
66,977
Stock-based compensation
(7,448
)
(5,354
)
(23,520
)
(17,386
)
Amortization of intangible assets
(162
)
(163
)
(488
)
(489
)
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
—
(490
)
1,004
1,725
Transaction costs
(1)
(394
)
(1,471
)
(1,058
)
(2,149
)
Restructuring and other costs
—
—
(236
)
—
Non-GAAP general and administrative
$
17,757
$
17,451
$
50,209
$
48,678
Non-GAAP Operating Income
Three Months Ended March 31,
Nine Months Ended March 31,
2025
2024
2025
2024
GAAP operating loss
$
(5,702
)
$
(7,446
)
$
(23,142
)
$
(32,493
)
Adjusted to exclude the following:
Stock-based compensation
22,715
14,026
68,115
49,291
Amortization of intangible assets
2,709
2,615
8,651
7,934
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
—
490
(1,004
)
(1,725
)
Transaction costs
(1)
394
1,471
1,058
2,149
Restructuring and other costs
137
52
597
52
Non-GAAP operating income
$
20,253
$
11,208
$
54,275
$
25,208
Non-GAAP Net Income
Three Months Ended March 31,
Nine Months Ended March 31,
2025
2024
2025
2024
GAAP net loss
$
(2,952
)
$
(6,890
)
$
(17,689
)
$
(31,424
)
Adjusted to exclude the following:
Stock-based compensation
22,715
14,026
68,115
49,291
Amortization of intangible assets
2,709
2,615
8,651
7,934
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
—
490
(1,004
)
(1,725
)
Transaction costs
(1)
394
1,471
1,058
2,149
Restructuring and other costs
137
52
597
52
Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments
(1,320
)
(611
)
(3,833
)
(1,736
)
Non-GAAP net income
$
21,683
$
11,153
$
55,895
$
24,541
GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted
$
(0.04
)
$
(0.09
)
$
(0.23
)
$
(0.44
)
Non-GAAP net income per share, diluted
$
0.26
$
0.14
$
0.67
$
0.31
Weighted-average shares used to compute GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted
79,890
72,634
77,856
70,690
Weighted-average shares used to compute non-GAAP net income per share, diluted
84,933
81,437
83,449
80,426
Free Cash Flow
Three Months Ended March 31,
Nine Months Ended March 31,
2025
2024
2025
2024
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
35,501
$
16,505
$
85,186
$
40,152
Adjusted for the following cash outlay:
Purchases of property and equipment
(379
)
(374
)
(795
)
(1,728
)
Free cash flow
(2)
$
35,122
$
16,131
$
84,391
$
38,424
(1) Consists of acquisition-related transaction costs, costs related to a legal settlement incurred in connection with an acquisition and costs related to certain non-capitalized offering-related expenses.
(2) Beginning with the second quarter ended December 31, 2023, we have excluded capitalized internal-use software costs and cash paid for interest from the calculation of our free cash flow, which we believe better aligns with industry standard. Our free cash flow for prior period presented were recast to conform to the updated methodology and are reflected herein for comparison purposes.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.