Intapp, Inc. Reports 28% Year-Over-Year Growth in Q3 SaaS Revenue, Reaching $84.9 Million

Intapp reports Q3 2025 SaaS revenue of $84.9 million, achieving a 28% year-over-year growth. Cloud ARR reached $351.8 million.

Intapp, Inc. reported strong financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025, with SaaS revenue reaching $84.9 million, marking a 28% increase year-over-year. Total revenue was $129.1 million, up 17% from the previous year. The company's cloud annual recurring revenue (ARR) also grew by 28% to $351.8 million, representing 77% of total ARR. The trailing twelve months' cloud net revenue retention rate was at 119%. Intapp's CEO, John Hall, highlighted the ongoing client adoption of their technologies, including the new Intapp DealCloud Activator, which integrates AI into daily professional workflows. Despite reporting a GAAP net loss of $3.0 million, the company achieved a non-GAAP net income of $21.7 million. Intapp ended the quarter with $323.2 million in cash and equivalents. Looking ahead, the company provided positive guidance for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2025, expecting continued revenue growth and profitability improvements.

Potential Positives

Third quarter SaaS revenue of $84.9 million reflects a 28% year-over-year increase, indicating strong growth in the company's software services.

Cloud annual recurring revenue (ARR) reached $351.8 million, also up 28% year-over-year, demonstrating robust demand for cloud-based solutions.

The company reported a trailing twelve months’ cloud net revenue retention rate of 119%, signifying effective client upselling and overall customer satisfaction.

Intapp announced the acquisition of TermSheet, enhancing its capabilities in real assets software and advancing its AI offerings, which could drive further business growth.

Potential Negatives

Despite an increase in SaaS revenue and total revenue, the company reported a GAAP operating loss of $(5.7) million, indicating ongoing challenges in achieving operational profitability.

The company continues to post a GAAP net loss of $(3.0) million, highlighting that while revenue is increasing, it is not yet translating into net profit.

The press release discloses significant stock-based compensation expenses totaling $22.7 million for the quarter, which raises concerns about long-term sustainability and potential investor dilution.

FAQ

What is Intapp's SaaS revenue for Q3 2025?

Intapp reported a SaaS revenue of $84.9 million for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025.

How much did Intapp's Cloud ARR grow year-over-year?

Intapp's Cloud annual recurring revenue (ARR) grew 28% year-over-year to reach $351.8 million.

What is the net revenue retention rate for Intapp as of March 31, 2025?

The trailing twelve months’ cloud net revenue retention rate for Intapp is 119% as of March 31, 2025.

What significant product was released by Intapp recently?

Intapp released the DealCloud Activator, which integrates AI into daily workflows for professionals.

What is the fourth quarter revenue outlook for Intapp?

For the fourth quarter, Intapp expects SaaS revenue between $89.0 million and $90.0 million.

$INTA Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $INTA stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $INTA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$INTA Insider Trading Activity

$INTA insiders have traded $INTA stock on the open market 246 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 246 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $INTA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN T HALL (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 53 sales selling 599,962 shares for an estimated $38,213,020 .

. THAD JAMPOL (Chief Product Officer) has made 0 purchases and 40 sales selling 278,881 shares for an estimated $17,223,958 .

. DAVID BENJAMIN HARRISON (President, Industries) has made 0 purchases and 26 sales selling 102,526 shares for an estimated $6,695,536 .

. DONALD F. COLEMAN (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 23 sales selling 103,507 shares for an estimated $6,111,402 .

. RALPH BAXTER has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 85,000 shares for an estimated $5,247,837 .

. MICHELE MURGEL (Chief People & Places Officer) has made 0 purchases and 26 sales selling 62,068 shares for an estimated $3,847,421 .

. DAVID H JR MORTON (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 27 sales selling 53,369 shares for an estimated $3,382,014 .

. SCOTT FITZGERALD (Chief Marketing Officer) has made 0 purchases and 38 sales selling 32,528 shares for an estimated $2,056,960 .

. NANCY L HARRIS sold 2,970 shares for an estimated $178,200

GEORGE R NEBLE sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $170,730

$INTA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 146 institutional investors add shares of $INTA stock to their portfolio, and 108 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$INTA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $INTA recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $INTA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $76.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Parker Lane from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $75.0 on 12/18/2024

on 12/18/2024 Terry Tillman from Truist Financial set a target price of $77.0 on 12/13/2024

Third quarter SaaS revenue of $84.9 million, up 28% year-over-year



Cloud annual recurring revenue (ARR) of $351.8 million, up 28% year-over-year



Trailing twelve months’ cloud net revenue retention rate as of March 31, 2025 was 119%











PALO ALTO, Calif., May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ: INTA), a leading global provider of AI-powered solutions for professionals at advisory, capital markets, and legal firms, announced financial results for its fiscal third quarter ended March 31, 2025. Intapp also provided its outlook for the fourth quarter and the full fiscal year 2025.





“We are pleased to report a strong third quarter in which our clients continued to adopt and apply our technology to the work of their professionals,” said John Hall, CEO of Intapp. “We released several new capabilities aimed at helping our clients unlock unprecedented growth potential, including Intapp DealCloud Activator, which embeds AI and business development best practices into the daily workflows of professionals.”







Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Highlights









SaaS revenue was $84.9 million, a 28% year-over-year increase compared to the third quarter of fiscal year 2024.



Total revenue was $129.1 million, a 17% year-over-year increase compared to the third quarter of fiscal year 2024.



Cloud ARR was $351.8 million as of March 31, 2025, a 28% year-over-year increase compared to Cloud ARR as of March 31, 2024. Cloud ARR represented 77% of total ARR as of March 31, 2025, compared to 72% as of March 31, 2024.



Total ARR was $454.7 million as of March 31, 2025, a 19% year-over-year increase compared to total ARR as of March 31, 2024.



GAAP operating loss was $(5.7) million, compared to a GAAP operating loss of $(7.4) million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2024.



Non-GAAP operating income was $20.3 million, compared to a non-GAAP operating income of $11.2 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2024.



GAAP net loss was $(3.0) million, compared to a GAAP net loss of $(6.9) million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2024.



Non-GAAP net income was $21.7 million, compared to a non-GAAP net income of $11.2 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2024.



GAAP net loss per share was $(0.04), compared to a GAAP net loss per share of $(0.09) in the third quarter of fiscal year 2024.



Non-GAAP diluted net income per share was $0.26, compared to a non-GAAP diluted net income per share of $0.14 in the third quarter of fiscal year 2024.



Cash and cash equivalents were $323.2 million as of March 31, 2025, compared to $208.4 million as of June 30, 2024.



For the nine months ended March 31, 2025, net cash provided by operating activities was $85.2 million, compared to net cash provided by operating activities of $40.2 million for the nine months ended March 31, 2024.









Business Highlights









As of March 31, 2025, we served more than 2,650 clients, 748 of which each had contracts greater than $100,000 of ARR.



We upsold and cross-sold our existing clients such that our trailing twelve months’ cloud net revenue retention rate as of March 31, 2025 was 119%.



We announced the acquisition of real assets software company TermSheet, which will create an advanced operating system with Applied AI to help improve returns for real assets investors, advisors, and operators.



We held our annual product event, Intapp Amplify, for more than 400 clients who attended in-person and online where we showcased the latest advancements in our AI-powered solutions.



We announced the availability of Intapp DealCloud Activator which uses AI to embed business development enablement into professionals’ daily workflows and maximize the value of firm relationship networks.



We announced the first-ever Intapp Partner Forum Awards, which were given in four categories: Data Intelligence Award (Moody’s), Integration Excellence Award (Equilar), Client Impact Award (Legalytics), and Deal Catalyst Award (Harbor).



We continued to add new clients and expand existing accounts including Australian law firm Gadens, global investment management firm New Forests, and private equity firm Omnes Capital.



Intapp DealCloud was named a Deal Origination Solution of the Year: Credit at the Private Equity Wire European Awards 2025.









Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2025 Outlook

























Fiscal 2025 Outlook

















Fourth Quarter









Fiscal Year















(in millions, except per share data)









SaaS revenue





$89.0 - $90.0





$330.8 - $331.8









Total revenue





$131.5 - $132.5





$500.6 - $501.6









Non-GAAP operating income





$20.0 - $21.0





$74.3 - $75.3









Non-GAAP diluted net income per share





$0.22 - $0.24





$0.88 - $0.90













The guidance provided above constitutes forward-looking statements and actual results may differ materially. Refer to the “Forward-Looking Statements” safe harbor section below for information on the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements. The information presented in this press release includes non-GAAP financial measures such as “non-GAAP operating income,” “non-GAAP net income,” and “non-GAAP diluted net income per share.” Refer to “Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Metrics” for a discussion of these measures and the financial tables below for reconciliations of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.





The guidance regarding non-GAAP operating income excludes known pre-tax charges related to estimated stock-based compensation of $21.9 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025 and $90.1 million for fiscal year 2025 and amortization of intangible assets of $2.5 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025 and $11.2 million for fiscal year 2025. The guidance regarding non-GAAP diluted net income per share excludes known pre-tax charges related to estimated stock-based compensation of $0.26 per share for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025 and $1.07 per share for fiscal year 2025 and amortization of intangible assets of $0.03 per share for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025 and $0.13 per share for fiscal year 2025. The Company has not included a quantitative reconciliation of its guidance for non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP diluted net income per share to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, other than stock-based compensation and amortization of intangible assets, because certain of these reconciling items, including change in fair value of contingent consideration, transaction costs, restructuring and other costs and income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments, could be highly variable and cannot be reasonably predicted without unreasonable effort. This is due to the inherent difficulty of forecasting the timing of certain events that have not yet occurred and are out of the Company’s control and the amounts of associated reconciling items. Please note that the unavailable reconciling items could significantly impact the Company’s GAAP operating results.







Corporate Presentation







A supplemental financial presentation and other information will be accessible through Intapp’s investor relations website at https://investors.intapp.com/.







Webcast







Intapp will host a conference call for analysts and investors on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, beginning at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET). The call will be webcast live via the “Investors” section of the Intapp company website at https://investors.intapp.com/. A replay of the call will be available through the Intapp website for 90 days.







About Intapp







Intapp software helps professionals unlock their teams’ knowledge, relationships, and operational insights to increase value for their firms. Using the power of Applied AI, we make firm and market intelligence easy to find, understand, and use. With Intapp’s portfolio of vertical SaaS solutions, professionals can apply their collective expertise to make smarter decisions, manage risk, and increase competitive advantage. The world’s top firms — across accounting, consulting, investment banking, legal, private capital, and real assets — trust Intapp’s industry-specific platform and solutions to modernize and drive new growth.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains express and implied “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding our financial outlook for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2025, growth strategy, business plans and market position. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “project,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “can,” “predict,” “potential,” “target,” “explore,” “continue,” “expand,” “outlook” or the negative of these terms, and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. By their nature, these statements are subject to numerous uncertainties and risks, including factors beyond our control, that could cause actual results, performance, or achievement to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the statements, including: our ability to continue our growth at or near historical rates; our future financial performance and ability to be profitable; the effect of global events on the U.S. and global economies, our business, our employees, our results of operations, our financial condition, demand for our products, sales and implementation cycles, and the health of our clients’ and partners’ businesses; our ability to prevent and respond to data breaches, unauthorized access to client data or other disruptions of our solutions; our ability to effectively manage U.S. andglobal marketand economic conditions, including inflationary pressures, economic and market downturns and volatility in the financial services industry, particularly adverse to our targeted industries; the length and variability of our sales cycle; our ability to attract and retain clients; our ability to attract and retain talent; our ability to compete in highly competitive markets, including AI products; our ability to manage additional complexity, burdens, and volatility in connection with our international sales and operations; the successful assimilation or integration of the businesses, technologies, services, products, personnel or operations of acquired companies; our ability to incur indebtedness in the future and the effect of conditions in credit markets; the sufficiency of our cash and cash equivalents to meet our liquidity needs; and our ability to maintain, protect, and enhance our intellectual property rights. Additional risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements are included under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and any subsequent public filings. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment, and new risks may emerge from time to time. It is not possible for us to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made and are based on information available to us at the time those statements are made and/or management’s good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events. We assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, except as required by law.







Presentation Changes Related to SaaS and License Revenue







Effective July 1, 2024, the Company adjusted the classification of support services related to subscription license to be included within “license” on the unaudited condensed consolidated statements of operations. Prior to July 1, 2024, support services related to subscription license were included in a line item entitled “SaaS and Support.” Accordingly, effective July 1, 2024, SaaS revenues include subscription fees from clients accessing our SaaS solutions, premium support services related to SaaS, and updates, if any, to the subscribed service during the subscription term. There was no change to the Company's revenue recognition policy, except for the change in classification noted herein.





The presentation of cost of revenues has been conformed to reflect the changes related to the presentation of revenues. Such reclassifications related to the presentation of revenues and cost of revenues did not affect total revenues, operating income, or net income.







Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Metrics







This press release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, and non-GAAP diluted net income per share. These non-GAAP measures exclude the impact of stock-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets, change in fair value of contingent consideration, transaction costs, restructuring and other costs and the income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments. Stock-based compensation includes the net effects of capitalization and amortization of stock-based compensation related to capitalized internal-use software costs. See below for a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.





Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure, and a supplemental liquidity measure that management uses to evaluate our core operating business and our ability to meet our current and future financing and investing needs. It consists of net cash provided by operating activities less cash paid for purchases of property and equipment. See below for a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.





Other metrics include total ARR, Cloud ARR and Cloud net revenue retention rate. Total ARR represents the annualized recurring value of all active SaaS and on-premise subscription license contracts at the end of a reporting period. Cloud ARR is the portion of the annualized recurring value of our active SaaS contracts at the end of a reporting period. Contracts with a term other than one year are annualized by taking the committed contract value for the current period divided by number of days in that period, then multiplying by 365. Cloud net revenue retention rate is the portion of our net revenue retention rate, which represents the net revenue retention of our SaaS contracts. We calculate Cloud net revenue retention by starting with the Cloud ARR from the cohort of all clients as of the twelve months prior to the applicable fiscal period, or prior period Cloud ARR. We then calculate the Cloud ARR from these same clients as of the current fiscal period, or current period Cloud ARR. We then divide the current period Cloud ARR by the prior period Cloud ARR to calculate the Cloud net revenue retention.





We believe these non-GAAP financial measures and metrics provide useful information to investors as they are used by management to manage the business, make planning decisions, evaluate our performance, and allocate resources and provide useful information regarding certain financial and business trends relating to our financial condition and results of operations. These non-GAAP financial measures, which may be different than similarly-titled measures used by other companies, should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.





Guidance for non-GAAP financial measures excludes stock-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets, change in fair value of contingent consideration, transaction costs, restructuring and other costs and the income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments. Non-GAAP diluted net income per share is calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income by the estimated diluted weighted average shares outstanding for the period.







Investor Contact







David Trone





Senior Vice President, Investor Relations





Intapp, Inc.





ir@intapp.com







Media Contact







Ali Robinson





Global Media Relations Director





Intapp, Inc.





press@intapp.com







INTAPP, INC.









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS









(Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data and percentages)





















Three Months Ended March 31,

















Nine Months Ended March 31,

























2025

















2024

















2025

















2024















Revenues

























































SaaS









$





84,910













$





66,391













$





241,762













$





188,421













License













31,684

















30,946

















88,193

















87,132













Professional services













12,473

















13,302

















39,126

















40,594













Total revenues













129,067

















110,639

















369,081

















316,147













Cost of revenues

























































SaaS













16,897

















13,355

















48,507

















38,876













License













1,511

















1,547

















4,893

















4,855













Professional services













14,253

















15,679

















43,666

















49,192













Total cost of revenues













32,661

















30,581

















97,066

















92,923













Gross profit













96,406

















80,058

















272,015

















223,224













Gross margin













74.7





%













72.4





%













73.7





%













70.6





%









Operating expenses:

























































Research and development













34,089

















27,319

















99,841

















83,796













Sales and marketing













42,258

















35,256

















120,809

















104,944













General and administrative













25,761

















24,929

















74,507

















66,977













Total operating expenses













102,108

















87,504

















295,157

















255,717













Operating loss













(5,702





)













(7,446





)













(23,142





)













(32,493





)









Interest and other income, net













3,384

















758

















6,604

















1,872













Net loss before income taxes













(2,318





)













(6,688





)













(16,538





)













(30,621





)









Income tax expense













(634





)













(202





)













(1,151





)













(803





)









Net loss









$





(2,952





)









$





(6,890





)









$





(17,689





)









$





(31,424





)









Net loss per share, basic and diluted









$





(0.04





)









$





(0.09





)









$





(0.23





)









$





(0.44





)









Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted













79,890

















72,634

















77,856

















70,690



























INTAPP, INC.









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS









(Unaudited, in thousands)





















March 31, 2025

















June 30, 2024

















Assets



































Current assets:

































Cash and cash equivalents









$





323,206













$





208,370













Restricted cash













200

















200













Accounts receivable, net













61,011

















95,103













Unbilled receivables, net













17,566

















13,300













Other receivables, net













5,415

















2,743













Prepaid expenses













11,425

















9,031













Deferred commissions, current













14,157

















13,907













Total current assets













432,980

















342,654













Property and equipment, net













21,091

















18,944













Operating lease right-of-use assets













17,198

















21,382













Goodwill













286,159

















285,969













Intangible assets, net













31,642

















40,293













Deferred commissions, noncurrent













17,549

















18,495













Other assets













6,886

















5,262













Total assets









$





813,505













$





732,999















Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity



































Current liabilities:

































Accounts payable









$





14,746













$





13,348













Accrued compensation













40,067

















42,066













Accrued expenses













10,740

















12,040













Deferred revenue, net













220,417

















218,923













Other current liabilities













11,347

















14,270













Total current liabilities













297,317

















300,647













Deferred tax liabilities













953

















1,336













Deferred revenue, noncurrent













2,061

















3,563













Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent













16,624

















19,605













Other liabilities













4,250

















4,610













Total liabilities













321,205

















329,761













Stockholders’ equity:

































Common stock













81

















75













Additional paid-in capital













998,236

















891,681













Accumulated other comprehensive loss













(1,146





)













(1,336





)









Accumulated deficit













(504,871





)













(487,182





)









Total stockholders’ equity













492,300

















403,238













Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity









$





813,505













$





732,999



























INTAPP, INC.









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS









(Unaudited, in thousands)





















Three Months Ended March 31,

















Nine Months Ended March 31,

























2025

















2024

















2025

















2024

















Cash Flows from Operating Activities:



























































Net loss









$





(2,952





)









$





(6,890





)









$





(17,689





)









$





(31,424





)









Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:

























































Depreciation and amortization













4,153

















4,022

















12,992

















12,006













Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets













1,228

















1,240

















3,786

















3,522













Accounts receivable allowances













669

















1,567

















1,492

















2,795













Stock-based compensation













22,715

















14,026

















68,115

















49,291













Change in fair value of contingent consideration













—

















490

















(1,004





)













(1,725





)









Deferred income taxes













(311





)













(107





)













(385





)













(324





)









Other













260

















38

















336

















115













Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

























































Accounts receivable













24,973

















(2,469





)













31,438

















10,101













Unbilled receivables, current













(3,780





)













(30





)













(4,266





)













(5,804





)









Prepaid expenses and other assets













(1,700





)













(2,347





)













(6,701





)













(4,135





)









Deferred commissions













861

















(696





)













696

















(1,764





)









Accounts payable and accrued liabilities













6,683

















7,783

















(1,192





)













6,266













Deferred revenue, net













(15,517





)













96

















(8





)













4,933













Operating lease liabilities













(1,009





)













(1,144





)













(3,684





)













(3,483





)









Other liabilities













(772





)













926

















1,260

















(218





)









Net cash provided by operating activities













35,501

















16,505

















85,186

















40,152















Cash Flows from Investing Activities:



























































Purchases of property and equipment













(379





)













(374





)













(795





)













(1,728





)









Capitalized internal-use software costs













(2,046





)













(1,764





)













(5,495





)













(5,217





)









Business combinations, net of cash acquired













—

















—

















(897





)













—













Net cash used in investing activities













(2,425





)













(2,138





)













(7,187





)













(6,945





)











Cash Flows from Financing Activities:



























































Payments for deferred offering costs













—

















—

















—

















(781





)









Proceeds from stock option exercises













3,555

















7,251

















36,139

















25,187













Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan













—

















—

















1,970

















1,725













Payments of deferred contingent consideration and holdback associated with acquisitions













—

















—

















(2,410





)













(2,551





)









Net cash provided by financing activities













3,555

















7,251

















35,699

















23,580













Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents













944

















(549





)













1,138

















(346





)









Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash













37,575

















21,069

















114,836

















56,441













Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - beginning of period













285,831

















166,557

















208,570

















131,185













Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - end of period









$





323,406













$





187,626













$





323,406













$





187,626



























INTAPP, INC.









RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES









(Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data and percentages)







The following tables reconcile the specific items excluded from GAAP in the calculation of non-GAAP financial measures for the periods indicated below:







Non-GAAP Gross Profit





















Three Months Ended





March 31,

















Nine Months Ended





March 31,

























2025

















2024

















2025

















2024















GAAP gross profit









$





96,406













$





80,058













$





272,015













$





223,224













Adjusted to exclude the following:

























































Stock-based compensation













2,619

















1,956

















7,553

















5,848













Amortization of intangible assets













1,509

















1,054

















4,589

















3,164













Restructuring and other costs













40

















—

















102

















—













Non-GAAP gross profit









$





100,574













$





83,068













$





284,259













$





232,236













Non-GAAP gross margin













77.9





%













75.1





%













77.0





%













73.5





%















Non-GAAP Operating Expenses





















Three Months Ended





March 31,

















Nine Months Ended





March 31,

























2025

















2024

















2025

















2024















GAAP research and development









$





34,089













$





27,319













$





99,841













$





83,796













Stock-based compensation













(6,381





)













(2,509





)













(17,805





)













(11,623





)









Restructuring and other costs













(9





)













(52





)













(171





)













(52





)









Non-GAAP research and development









$





27,699













$





24,758













$





81,865













$





72,121





























































































































GAAP sales and marketing









$





42,258













$





35,256













$





120,809













$





104,944













Stock-based compensation













(6,267





)













(4,207





)













(19,237





)













(14,434





)









Amortization of intangible assets













(1,038





)













(1,398





)













(3,574





)













(4,281





)









Restructuring and other costs













(88





)













—

















(88





)













—













Non-GAAP sales and marketing









$





34,865













$





29,651













$





97,910













$





86,229





























































































































GAAP general and administrative









$





25,761













$





24,929













$





74,507













$





66,977













Stock-based compensation













(7,448





)













(5,354





)













(23,520





)













(17,386





)









Amortization of intangible assets













(162





)













(163





)













(488





)













(489





)









Change in fair value of contingent consideration













—

















(490





)













1,004

















1,725













Transaction costs



(1)















(394





)













(1,471





)













(1,058





)













(2,149





)









Restructuring and other costs













—

















—

















(236





)













—













Non-GAAP general and administrative









$





17,757













$





17,451













$





50,209













$





48,678



















Non-GAAP Operating Income





















Three Months Ended March 31,

















Nine Months Ended March 31,

























2025

















2024

















2025

















2024















GAAP operating loss









$





(5,702





)









$





(7,446





)









$





(23,142





)









$





(32,493





)









Adjusted to exclude the following:

























































Stock-based compensation













22,715

















14,026

















68,115

















49,291













Amortization of intangible assets













2,709

















2,615

















8,651

















7,934













Change in fair value of contingent consideration













—

















490

















(1,004





)













(1,725





)









Transaction costs



(1)















394

















1,471

















1,058

















2,149













Restructuring and other costs













137

















52

















597

















52













Non-GAAP operating income









$





20,253













$





11,208













$





54,275













$





25,208



















Non-GAAP Net Income





















Three Months Ended March 31,

















Nine Months Ended March 31,

























2025

















2024

















2025

















2024















GAAP net loss









$





(2,952





)









$





(6,890





)









$





(17,689





)









$





(31,424





)









Adjusted to exclude the following:

























































Stock-based compensation













22,715

















14,026

















68,115

















49,291













Amortization of intangible assets













2,709

















2,615

















8,651

















7,934













Change in fair value of contingent consideration













—

















490

















(1,004





)













(1,725





)









Transaction costs



(1)















394

















1,471

















1,058

















2,149













Restructuring and other costs













137

















52

















597

















52













Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments













(1,320





)













(611





)













(3,833





)













(1,736





)









Non-GAAP net income









$





21,683













$





11,153













$





55,895













$





24,541





































































GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted









$





(0.04





)









$





(0.09





)









$





(0.23





)









$





(0.44





)









Non-GAAP net income per share, diluted









$





0.26













$





0.14













$





0.67













$





0.31





































































Weighted-average shares used to compute GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted













79,890

















72,634

















77,856

















70,690













Weighted-average shares used to compute non-GAAP net income per share, diluted













84,933

















81,437

















83,449

















80,426



















Free Cash Flow





















Three Months Ended March 31,

















Nine Months Ended March 31,

























2025

















2024

















2025

















2024















Net cash provided by operating activities









$





35,501













$





16,505













$





85,186













$





40,152













Adjusted for the following cash outlay:

























































Purchases of property and equipment













(379





)













(374





)













(795





)













(1,728





)









Free cash flow



(2)











$





35,122













$





16,131













$





84,391













$





38,424

















(1) Consists of acquisition-related transaction costs, costs related to a legal settlement incurred in connection with an acquisition and costs related to certain non-capitalized offering-related expenses.





(2) Beginning with the second quarter ended December 31, 2023, we have excluded capitalized internal-use software costs and cash paid for interest from the calculation of our free cash flow, which we believe better aligns with industry standard. Our free cash flow for prior period presented were recast to conform to the updated methodology and are reflected herein for comparison purposes.



