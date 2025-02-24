Intapp, Inc. Announces Participation in Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on March 3, 2025

Intapp, Inc. will present at the Morgan Stanley conference on March 3, 2025, in San Francisco.

Intapp, Inc., a prominent provider of AI-powered solutions for professionals in advisory, capital markets, and legal sectors, announced that its senior management will present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on March 3, 2025, in San Francisco at 9:15 AM PT. The presentation will be available via live and archived webcast on the company's investor relations website. Intapp specializes in helping firms utilize their knowledge and insights through its suite of vertical SaaS solutions, enabling professionals to make informed decisions and enhance their competitive edge across various industries. For more information, investor and media contacts are provided.

Potential Positives

Management's presentation at a prominent investor conference may enhance visibility and credibility among potential investors.

The showcasing of Intapp's AI-powered solutions highlights the company's innovation and leadership in the professional services sector.

The event allows for direct engagement with investors, potentially leading to increased investment interest and support.

The accessibility of a live webcast provides transparency and fosters investor engagement regardless of location.

Potential Negatives

Announcement of a significant investor conference may indicate that the company is actively seeking to regain investor attention or confidence, which could be perceived as a sign of previous underperformance.



The timing of the conference presentation just a few days away from the release might create pressure for senior management to provide favorable insights about the company's current status or future projections.



Dependence on the AI sector, which may face scrutiny and regulatory challenges, could pose risks to the company's growth and public perception.

FAQ

What is the purpose of Intapp's presentation at the conference?

The presentation aims to showcase Intapp's AI-powered solutions for professionals in various sectors.

When is the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference?

The conference will take place on March 3, 2025, at 9:15 am PT.

Where can I watch the live webcast of the event?

The live webcast can be accessed in the "News and Events" section of Intapp's investor relations website.

Who can I contact for investor-related inquiries?

For investor inquiries, contact David Trone, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations at Intapp.

What industries does Intapp serve with its solutions?

Intapp serves industries such as accounting, consulting, investment banking, legal, private capital, and real assets.

$INTA Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $INTA stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $INTA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$INTA Insider Trading Activity

$INTA insiders have traded $INTA stock on the open market 163 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 163 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $INTA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN T HALL (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 28 sales selling 514,461 shares for an estimated $31,733,636 .

. THAD JAMPOL (Chief Product Officer) has made 0 purchases and 31 sales selling 295,110 shares for an estimated $15,995,847 .

. DONALD F. COLEMAN (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 20 sales selling 246,519 shares for an estimated $12,820,029 .

. RALPH BAXTER has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 125,000 shares for an estimated $7,061,851 .

. MICHELE MURGEL (Chief People & Places Officer) has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 132,607 shares for an estimated $6,343,606 .

. DAVID BENJAMIN HARRISON (President, Industries) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 57,398 shares for an estimated $3,742,206 .

. DAVID H JR MORTON (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 36,029 shares for an estimated $2,246,572 .

. SCOTT FITZGERALD (Chief Marketing Officer) has made 0 purchases and 24 sales selling 27,955 shares for an estimated $1,644,996 .

. GEORGE R NEBLE sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $170,730

$INTA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 159 institutional investors add shares of $INTA stock to their portfolio, and 103 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

