INTAPP Earnings Results: $INTA Reports Quarterly Earnings

INTAPP ($INTA) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported earnings of $0.26 per share, beating estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The company also reported revenue of $129,070,000, missing estimates of $131,364,882 by $-2,294,882.

INTAPP Insider Trading Activity

INTAPP insiders have traded $INTA stock on the open market 246 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 246 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $INTA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN T HALL (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 53 sales selling 599,962 shares for an estimated $38,213,020 .

. THAD JAMPOL (Chief Product Officer) has made 0 purchases and 40 sales selling 278,881 shares for an estimated $17,223,958 .

. DAVID BENJAMIN HARRISON (President, Industries) has made 0 purchases and 26 sales selling 102,526 shares for an estimated $6,695,536 .

. DONALD F. COLEMAN (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 23 sales selling 103,507 shares for an estimated $6,111,402 .

. RALPH BAXTER has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 85,000 shares for an estimated $5,247,837 .

. MICHELE MURGEL (Chief People & Places Officer) has made 0 purchases and 26 sales selling 62,068 shares for an estimated $3,847,421 .

. DAVID H JR MORTON (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 27 sales selling 53,369 shares for an estimated $3,382,014 .

. SCOTT FITZGERALD (Chief Marketing Officer) has made 0 purchases and 38 sales selling 32,528 shares for an estimated $2,056,960 .

. NANCY L HARRIS sold 2,970 shares for an estimated $178,200

GEORGE R NEBLE sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $170,730

INTAPP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 146 institutional investors add shares of INTAPP stock to their portfolio, and 109 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

INTAPP Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $INTA stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $INTA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

INTAPP Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $INTA recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $INTA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $76.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Parker Lane from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $75.0 on 12/18/2024

on 12/18/2024 Terry Tillman from Truist Financial set a target price of $77.0 on 12/13/2024

