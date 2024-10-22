Intapp DealCloud selected by Alvarez & Marsal

Intapp (INTA) announced that global consulting firm Alvarez & Marsal has selected Intapp DealCloud as its deal and pipeline management solution. Alvarez & Marsal’s rapidly expanding Corporate Finance practice group will use DealCloud to manage origination, sales pipeline, and deal workflows.

