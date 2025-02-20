Intapp DealCloud Named Deal Origination Solution of the Year at Private Equity Wire European Awards 2025

Intapp's DealCloud wins Deal Origination Solution of the Year at the Private Equity Wire European Awards 2025.

Intapp, a provider of AI-powered solutions for professional firms, announced that its platform Intapp DealCloud has been awarded Deal Origination Solution of the Year: Credit at the Private Equity Wire European Awards 2025. The awards, determined by industry votes, recognize innovation among fund managers and service providers in European private markets. Over 7,000 votes were cast by readers, with winners announced at a gala in London on February 13. Rudy Saad, Intapp's Global Head of Private Equity and Private Capital Markets, emphasized that the award reflects Intapp's commitment to developing top-notch solutions that enhance deal origination. DealCloud aims to assist private credit firms by optimizing their deal processes and improving collaboration through centralized data management and AI capabilities. For more information, visit Intapp's website.

Potential Positives

Intapp DealCloud was recognized as Deal Origination Solution of the Year: Credit at the prestigious Private Equity Wire European Awards 2025, showcasing the company's leadership in delivering innovative solutions.

The award was determined by industry voters, indicating strong peer recognition and validation of Intapp's market position and offerings.

This accolade highlights Intapp's commitment to developing AI-powered solutions that enhance deal-making processes, which could appeal to potential clients and partners in the private equity sector.

Recognition at the European Awards may strengthen Intapp's brand reputation and visibility in the competitive landscape, encouraging growth and attracting new business opportunities.

Potential Negatives

The press release lacks mention of any financial metrics or performance results, which could leave investors questioning the overall impact of the award on the company's bottom line.

No information is provided about potential competition or market challenges that the company may currently be facing, which may raise concerns about its ability to maintain a competitive edge despite the award recognition.

The absence of specific details regarding the award's selection process or criteria could lead to skepticism about the significance of the recognition and its implications for the company's reputation in the industry.

FAQ

What is Intapp DealCloud recognized for at the 2025 European Awards?

Intapp DealCloud was named Deal Origination Solution of the Year: Credit at the Private Equity Wire European Awards 2025.

Who selects the winners of the Private Equity Wire European Awards?

The winners are chosen by industry voters, including general partners and key industry participants in Europe.

What benefits does DealCloud provide to private credit firms?

DealCloud helps firms accelerate deals, optimize portfolio performance, improve collaboration, and make informed decisions from a centralized hub.

How does Intapp utilize AI in their solutions?

Intapp employs AI for automated data capture and integrated market intelligence to enhance operational efficiency and decision-making.

Where can I learn more about Intapp DealCloud?

For more information on how Intapp DealCloud aids firms, visit intapp.com/dealcloud.

$INTA Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $INTA stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $INTA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$INTA Insider Trading Activity

$INTA insiders have traded $INTA stock on the open market 128 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 128 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $INTA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN T HALL (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 23 sales selling 530,216 shares for an estimated $31,561,557 .

. DAVID BENJAMIN HARRISON (President, Industries) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 524,928 shares for an estimated $23,745,782 .

. THAD JAMPOL (Chief Product Officer) has made 0 purchases and 26 sales selling 345,352 shares for an estimated $17,837,513 .

. DONALD F. COLEMAN (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 248,918 shares for an estimated $12,613,088 .

. RALPH BAXTER has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 125,000 shares for an estimated $7,061,851 .

. MICHELE MURGEL (Chief People & Places Officer) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 125,076 shares for an estimated $5,825,245 .

. DAVID H JR MORTON (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 30,584 shares for an estimated $1,871,788 .

. SCOTT FITZGERALD (Chief Marketing Officer) has made 0 purchases and 18 sales selling 24,561 shares for an estimated $1,411,386 .

. GEORGE R NEBLE sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $170,730

$INTA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 159 institutional investors add shares of $INTA stock to their portfolio, and 103 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Intapp



(NASDAQ: INTA), a leading global provider of AI-powered solutions for professionals at advisory, capital markets, and legal firms, today announced that Intapp DealCloud was named Deal Origination Solution of the Year: Credit at the



Private Equity Wire European Awards 2025



. Chosen by industry voters, these awards recognize fund managers and service providers driving innovation, transformation, and growth across the European private markets landscape.





Shortlisted nominees were selected by a judging panel of European-based general partners and other key industry participants. This year, more than 7,000 votes were submitted by readers of Private Equity Wire across the service provider categories. Winners were announced and celebrated at a gala on February 13 in London.





“We’re honored to



once again



be recognized as a winner at the Private Equity Wire European Awards — this time for our excellence in deal origination,” said Rudy Saad, Global Head of Private Equity and Private Capital Markets at Intapp. “This award serves as a testament to our continued ability to develop leading, industry-specific AI-powered solutions that empower dealmakers to originate both investments and investors — ultimately strengthening their competitive market positioning and driving their commercial growth.”





DealCloud is a data-powered platform designed to help enterprise private credit firms accelerate deals, optimize portfolio performance, improve collaboration, and make better-informed decisions — all from a centralized hub. With AI capabilities, automated data capture, and integrated market intelligence, DealCloud helps teams work more efficiently by consolidating data, automating processes, and generating actionable intelligence. As a result, teams have more time to focus on strengthening their networks and sourcing more opportunities.





Learn how Intapp DealCloud helps firms successfully source and close deals and achieve long-term success at



intapp.com/dealcloud



.







About Intapp







Intapp software helps professionals unlock their teams’ knowledge, relationships, and operational insights to increase value for their firms. Using the power of Applied AI, we make firm and market intelligence easy to find, understand, and use. With Intapp’s portfolio of vertical SaaS solutions, professionals can apply their collective expertise to make smarter decisions, manage risk, and increase competitive advantage. The world's top firms — across accounting, consulting, investment banking, legal, private capital, and real assets — trust Intapp’s industry-specific platform and solutions to modernize and drive new growth. For more information, visit



intapp.com



and connect with us on X, formerly Twitter (@intapp) and



LinkedIn



.







Intapp







Ali Robinson





Global Media Relations Director, Intapp







press@intapp.com







678-909-0703







