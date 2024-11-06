News & Insights

Stocks

INTAGE Holdings Sees Sales Growth Amid Rising Costs

November 06, 2024 — 02:08 am EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

INTAGE Holdings Inc. (JP:4326) has released an update.

INTAGE Holdings Inc. reported a boost in net sales for the three months ending September 30, 2024, primarily driven by increased sales at several subsidiaries and the consolidation of DOCOMO InsightMarketing, INC. However, profits were hit by higher expenses due to new consolidations and investments aimed at business expansion. Notably, profit attributable to owners soared due to a gain from the sale of the CRO business.

For further insights into JP:4326 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.