INTAGE Holdings Sees Sales Growth Amid Rising Costs

INTAGE Holdings Inc. (JP:4326) has released an update.

INTAGE Holdings Inc. reported a boost in net sales for the three months ending September 30, 2024, primarily driven by increased sales at several subsidiaries and the consolidation of DOCOMO InsightMarketing, INC. However, profits were hit by higher expenses due to new consolidations and investments aimed at business expansion. Notably, profit attributable to owners soared due to a gain from the sale of the CRO business.

