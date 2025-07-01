Intact Financial's Preferred Shares Series 1 Yield Pushes Past 5.5%

The chart below shows the one year performance of IFC.PRA shares, versus IFC:
Below is a dividend history chart for IFC.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Intact Financial Corp's Non-cumulative Rate Reset Class A Shares Series 1:
In Tuesday trading, Intact Financial Corp's Non-cumulative Rate Reset Class A Shares Series 1 (TSX: IFC-PRA.TO) is currently up about 1.8% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: IFC.TO) are up about 1.4%.
