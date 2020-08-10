Markets

Intact Financial's Preferred Shares Series 1 Cross Above 3.5% Yield Territory

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Monday, shares of Intact Financial Corp's Non-cumulative Rate Reset Class A Shares Series 1 (TSX: IFC-PRA.TO) were yielding above the 3.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $0.849), with shares changing hands as low as $12.29 on the day. As of last close, IFC.PRA was trading at a 50.80% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

The chart below shows the one year performance of IFC.PRA shares, versus IFC:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for IFC.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Intact Financial Corp's Non-cumulative Rate Reset Class A Shares Series 1:

IFC.PRA+Dividend+History+Chart

In Monday trading, Intact Financial Corp's Non-cumulative Rate Reset Class A Shares Series 1 (TSX: IFC-PRA.TO) is currently off about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: IFC.TO) are down about 1.1%.

