Intact Financial To Sell Codan DK To Alm. Brand A/S Group For 12.6 Bln Danish Krone - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Intact Financial Corp. (IFC.TO) announced Friday that Scandi JV Co 2 A/S, which is co-owned by Intact and Tryg A/S following the acquisition of London-based RSA Insurance Group plc, has entered into a definitive agreement to sell Codan Forsikring A/S's Danish business to Alm. Brand A/S Group.

Under the terms of the agreement, Alm. Brand will acquire Codan for a total cash consideration of approximately 12.6 billion Danish krone or about $2.52 billion.

Intact will receive 50% of the proceeds, being approximately 6.3 billion krone or about $1.26 billion, from the sale, pursuant to the agreement with Tryg. Intact intends to use its proceeds from the sale to repay short-term debt raised by it to acquire RSA and for general corporate purposes.

The sale is currently anticipated to close during the first half of 2022, subject to receipt of the relevant approvals or clearances from regulatory and antitrust authorities, the completion of Alm. Brand's financing, and the satisfaction or waiver of certain other conditions.

The sale is expected to have a positive impact on Intact's anticipated internal rate of return of over 15% for its RSA acquisition.

Codan is one of the largest non-life insurers in Denmark, distributing a broad range of insurance products across multiple channels, utilizing a leading brand that has been built over the last one hundred years.

