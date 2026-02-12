Markets

Intact Financial Secures TSX Approval For Normal Course Issuer Bid To Repurchase Shares

February 12, 2026 — 08:50 am EST

(RTTNews) - Intact Financial Corp. (IFC.TO), Thursday announced that the Toronto Stock Exchange has approved a normal course issuer bid or NCIB authorized by its Board of Directors to purchase for cancellation during the next 12 months up to about 5.3 million shares.

The company intends to make purchases under the NCIB by means of open market transactions through the facilities of the TSX as well as through other designated exchanges and alternative trading systems in Canada.

Notably, purchases of common shares may commence on or about February 17, 2026 and will expire on the earlier of February 16, 2027, or the date on which the company has either acquired the maximum number of common shares allowable or otherwise decided not to make any further repurchases.

Intact Financial's stock closed at $253.55, down 3.79 percent on the Toronto Exchange.

