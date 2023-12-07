Intact Financial, RSA To Sell UK Direct Personal Lines Operations To Admiral Group

(RTTNews) - Intact Financial Corp. (IFC.TO) and its subsidiary Royal & Sun Alliance Insurance Limited (RSA) announced that they have reached an agreement to sell RSA's UK direct Personal Lines operations, representing about £165 million of annual premiums, to Admiral Group plc.

Key takeaways from the press release:-

The transaction will result in the transfer of renewal rights, brands and employees. RSA will retain the claims reserves, which will be run off over time. The sale has been approved by the Boards of Directors of both Intact and Admiral, and is expected to close at the end of Q1 2024.

RSA will also exit its UK Home and Pet partner and broker contracts representing annual premiums of about £515 million, and is exploring options to either transfer these arrangements to other parties or let the contracts expire over time. This step completes RSA's exit of the UK Personal Lines market and marks the conclusion of the strategic review announced on September 6, 2023.

The sale price for RSA's direct Home and Pet operations includes an initial cash consideration of £82.5 million, with a potential additional payment of up to £32.5 million, subject to the fulfilment of certain retention thresholds. In aggregate, the proceeds from the sale to Admiral and the release over time of capital backing the UK Personal Lines business are expected to total about £350 million, including the benefit of earnout provisions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.