Intact Financial price target raised to C$294 from C$280 at National Bank

National Bank raised the firm’s price target on Intact Financial (IFCZF) to C$294 from C$280 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares.
Read More on IFCZF:
- Intact Financial price target raised to C$281 from C$263 at Scotiabank
- Intact Financial price target lowered to C$264 from C$269 at Raymond James
