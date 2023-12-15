Intact Financial (IFCZF) Price Target Increased by 5.31% to 171.16

The average one-year price target for Intact Financial (OTC:IFCZF) has been revised to 171.16 / share. This is an increase of 5.31% from the prior estimate of 162.54 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 146.38 to a high of 187.64 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.85% from the latest reported closing price of 154.41 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 201 funds or institutions reporting positions in Intact Financial. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 4.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IFCZF is 0.51%, a decrease of 5.38%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.19% to 17,588K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

JAENX - Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund Class T holds 3,417K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,429K shares, representing a decrease of 0.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IFCZF by 2.82% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,349K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,325K shares, representing an increase of 1.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IFCZF by 6.25% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,411K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,394K shares, representing an increase of 1.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IFCZF by 0.14% over the last quarter.

FCNTX - Fidelity Contrafund holds 1,056K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 810K shares, representing an increase of 23.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IFCZF by 24.86% over the last quarter.

MIEIX - MFS Institutional International Equity Fund holds 771K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 680K shares, representing an increase of 11.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IFCZF by 1.50% over the last quarter.

