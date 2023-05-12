Intact Financial (IFCZF) Declares $1.10 Dividend

Intact Financial said on May 10, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.10 per share ($4.40 annualized). Previously, the company paid $1.10 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 14, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 will receive the payment on June 30, 2023.

At the current share price of $151.92 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.90%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 201 funds or institutions reporting positions in Intact Financial. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 3.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IFCZF is 0.58%, a decrease of 10.96%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.89% to 17,371K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.23% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Intact Financial is 168.98. The forecasts range from a low of 141.17 to a high of $189.93. The average price target represents an increase of 11.23% from its latest reported closing price of 151.92.

The projected annual revenue for Intact Financial is 19,629MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.92.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

JAENX - Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund Class T holds 3,447K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,469K shares, representing a decrease of 0.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IFCZF by 1.96% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,323K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,347K shares, representing a decrease of 1.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IFCZF by 19.48% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,342K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,310K shares, representing an increase of 2.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IFCZF by 12.04% over the last quarter.

FCNTX - Fidelity Contrafund holds 818K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 688K shares, representing an increase of 15.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IFCZF by 20.59% over the last quarter.

FCNSX - Fidelity Series Canada Fund holds 729K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 828K shares, representing a decrease of 13.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IFCZF by 14.50% over the last quarter.

