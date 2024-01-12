News & Insights

Intact Financial Expects Catastrophe Loss Of C$200 Mln For Q4

January 12, 2024

(RTTNews) - Intact Financial Corporation (IFC.TO), a Canadian insurance company, said on Friday that it expects total catastrophe loss of C$200 million for the fourth-quarter on a pre-tax basis.

After tax, the company estimates an impact of C$0.85 on net operating income per share.

In addition, catastrophe losses of $65 million, pre-tax and net of reinsurance, related to the two October windstorms were incurred in the company's UK home insurance operations.

These losses will be reported in exited lines for the fourth-quarter, along with the underwriting results for all exited businesses, including UK&I personal lines.

