Intact Financial Corp Q1 Profit Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Intact Financial Corp (IFC.TO) announced a profit for first quarter that beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled C$676 million, or C$3.68 per share. This compares with C$673 million, or C$3.69 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Intact Financial Corp reported adjusted earnings of C$734 million or C$4.01 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn C$3.52 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 4.7% to C$5.11 billion from C$5.36 billion last year.

Intact Financial Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$676 Mln. vs. C$673 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$3.68 vs. C$3.69 last year. -Revenue: C$5.11 Bln vs. C$5.36 Bln last year.

