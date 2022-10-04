INTA Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Intapp Inc (Symbol: INTA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $19.75, changing hands as high as $20.14 per share. Intapp Inc shares are currently trading up about 6.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of INTA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, INTA's low point in its 52 week range is $13.52 per share, with $32.905 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.06.

