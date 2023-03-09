INT Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of World Fuel Services Corp. (Symbol: INT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $26.06, changing hands as low as $25.79 per share. World Fuel Services Corp. shares are currently trading down about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of INT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, INT's low point in its 52 week range is $19.29 per share, with $30.645 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $25.82.

