INT Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of World Fuel Services Corp. (Symbol: INT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $25.73, changing hands as high as $25.83 per share. World Fuel Services Corp. shares are currently trading up about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of INT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, INT's low point in its 52 week range is $19.29 per share, with $34.16 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $25.61.

