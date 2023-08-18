Insys founder Kapoor should repay $6 mln for failed legal defense, judge rules

By Dietrich Knauth

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Convicted Insys Therapeutics Inc founder John Kapoor should repay his bankrupt opioid manufacturer about $6 million in legal fees that the company paid for unsuccessful criminal defense, a U.S. bankruptcy judge ruled on Thursday.

Kapoor was convicted in 2019 of conspiring to bribe doctors to prescribe the fentanyl spray Subsys and defraud insurers into paying for the drug. He was released from prison in June after serving two years of a 5-1/2 year sentence.

Arizona-based Insys, which filed for bankruptcy in 2019, advanced $5.97 million to pay Kapoor's criminal defense attorneys, as required by the company's bylaws and a separate indemnity agreement with Kapoor.

But Kapoor was not entitled to the defense for any "knowingly fraudulent or deliberately dishonest" misconduct, according to an opinion by U.S. Bankruptcy Judge John Dorsey in Wilmington, Delaware.

Dorsey sided with bankruptcy trustee William Henrich, who was appointed to pursue legal claims and recover assets for the benefit of Insys's creditors. Henrich argued that Kapoor's conviction meant that he was not entitled to a legal defense funded by the company.

Dorsey rejected Kapoor's arguments that his defense was partially successful and his attorneys at the law firms Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison and Ropes & Gray also performed work that benefited the company.

Kapoor hired Paul Weiss in 2016 in response to investigations launched by the U.S. Departments of Justice and Health & Human Services, and he retained Ropes & Gray after being indicted on criminal charges in 2017.

Dorsey did not issue a final order, saying that the bankruptcy court does not have final authority to rule on matters of state law, like the interpretation of indemnity agreements and company bylaws. But he recommended that a federal judge in Delaware award the full reimbursement to Insys.

Eric Madden, an attorney representing the trustee at Reid Collins & Tsai, said that Henrich was pleased with the decision and would continue to pursue claims against Kapoor for the broader damages that he inflicted upon Insys and its creditors.

"This is only the beginning of holding Kapoor accountable," Madden said Friday.

Attorneys for Kapoor did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Kapoor is the highest-level corporate executive convicted at trial of crimes related to the opioid epidemic that has killed hundreds of thousands of Americans in the past two decades.

Kapoor unsuccessfully appealed his conviction to the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, and the U.S. Supreme Court declined to review his case in 2022.

The case is Insys Liquidating Trust v. Kapoor, U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware, No. 21-50557.

For the Insys Liquidating Trust: Morgan Menchaca, Eric Madden and Michael Yoder of Reid Collins & Tsai

For Kapoor: Peter McGivney and Michael McDermott of Berger Harris; Richard Pedone and Mark Knights of Nixon Peabody

(Reporting by Dietrich Knauth)

((Dietrich.Knauth@thomsonreuters.com;))

