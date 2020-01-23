Insys founder faces stiff prison sentence, $100 mln-plus in forfeiture

John Kapoor, the founder of Insys Therapeutics Inc, on Thursday could be sentenced to several years in prison and ordered to forfeit up to $113 million for his role in a bribery and fraud scheme that contributed to the U.S. opioid crisis.
