An INSW SVP Sold Discretionary Shares — Here's What Matters More

Key Points

6,830 shares were sold directly by Nugent on May 14, 2026, for a transaction value of approximately $582,000 using the reported per-share price of $85.23.

This sale represented 12.20% of Nugent's direct holdings at the time, reducing his direct ownership from 55,999 to 49,169 shares.

No indirect or derivative activity was reported; the transaction was executed via direct open-market sale only.

Sale cadence remains consistent with prior pattern, with the reduced trade size reflecting smaller remaining available share capacity.

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On May 14, 2026, International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Senior Vice President William F. Nugent reported the direct sale of 6,830 shares for a total of ~$582,000, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 6,830 Transaction value $582,000 Post-transaction shares (direct) 49,169 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $4.20 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 reported price ($85.23).

Key questions

What proportion of Nugent's direct holdings did this sale represent?

This transaction involved 12.20% of Nugent's direct shares, a sharper reduction compared to his typical historical monthly sales.

This transaction involved 12.20% of Nugent's direct shares, a sharper reduction compared to his typical historical monthly sales. How does this trade size compare to Nugent's prior selling pattern?

The 6,830-share sale is materially higher than his average sell-only transaction size of ~2,094 shares but in line with his recent March 2026 disposition of 9,583 shares, indicating a willingness to execute larger trades as holdings decline.

The 6,830-share sale is materially higher than his average sell-only transaction size of ~2,094 shares but in line with his recent March 2026 disposition of 9,583 shares, indicating a willingness to execute larger trades as holdings decline. Was there any participation from indirect holdings or derivative securities?

No; all shares sold were held and disposed directly, with no reported activity from indirect entities, trusts, or derivative instruments.

No; all shares sold were held and disposed directly, with no reported activity from indirect entities, trusts, or derivative instruments. What does the remaining ownership position suggest about future sale capacity?

After this transaction, Nugent maintains 49,169 directly held shares, representing about 0.10% of shares outstanding as of May 17, 2026, so any future sales are likely to remain capacity-constrained unless further equity awards are granted.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $985.38 million Net income (TTM) $545.84 million Dividend yield (excluding special dividends) 0.59% 1-year price change 118%

* 1-year performance calculated using June 8th, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

INSW operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels transporting crude oil and petroleum products, generating revenue primarily from shipping contracts and charter agreements.

Its business model centers on vessel ownership and chartering, leveraging scale and operational efficiency to maximize fleet utilization and cash flow.

the company serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities as key customers.

International Seaways, Inc. is a leading provider of marine transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products, operating a diversified fleet across global trade routes. The company’s strategy emphasizes fleet scale, operational reliability, and long-term customer relationships to capture value in the oil & gas midstream sector. Strong financial performance and a significant dividend yield reflect its robust cash generation and disciplined capital allocation.

What this transaction means for investors

It's worth noting that Nugent's sale was discretionary, but the more interesting question is what INSW looks like at current prices. The balance sheet is in good shape: net debt to capital sits below 10%, liquidity is substantial, and the company has been recycling older tonnage into newer dual-fuel vessels while the sales market is strong. That fleet renewal is unglamorous work that tends to pay off when older competitors face higher operating costs and regulatory headwinds. The earnings picture needs a closer read. Q1 net income looked exceptional, but a large portion came from vessel sale gains rather than shipping operations. Strip those out and the underlying performance is still solid — but the rate environment driving it was partly a function of the Strait of Hormuz disruption and a March spike in crude tanker rates. INSW says directly in its 10-Q that those rates are unlikely to hold as conditions normalize, which is meaningful for a company deriving roughly 82% of revenues from the spot market, where rates reset cargo by cargo. The supplemental dividend structure tells the same story. INSW is distributing cash as it earns it rather than committing to a high recurring base — honest, shareholder-friendly capital allocation for a cyclical business, but it means the income case depends on rates staying productive. I'd be dipping a toe in, not diving deep. Cyclicals tend to stay cyclical, so a downturn will come eventually — but the way INSW handles capital returns makes it a reasonable candidate for an industrial income sleeve over the long voyage of investing.

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Seena Hassouna has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.