Is INSW Stock Still Worth Buying After Its Big 2026 Run-Up?

International Seaways INSW has been one of 2026’s stronger shipping stories, with shares up 81.5% year to date as of July 14.

The harder question is whether the rally still leaves enough upside. The answer depends on earnings momentum, cash returns, valuation and tanker-rate risk.

INSW Has Strong Earnings Momentum

International Seaways’ latest quarter showed a sharp reset in operating power. First-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings came in at $3.90 per share, while revenues were $325 million. The results produced an earnings surprise of 57.3% and a sales surprise of 23.3%.

The shipping company has an impressive earnings surprise record, having outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the past four quarters. The average beat is 33.9%.





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Shipping revenues rose to $325 million from $183 million a year earlier. Consolidated time charter equivalent revenues, a shipping measure that subtracts voyage expenses from revenues, increased to $317 million from $178 million. Adjusted EBITDA rose to $244 million from $91 million, and management pointed to a notably strong start to the second quarter.

International Seaways Returns Cash Aggressively

Shareholder returns remain central to the INSW case. The company declared a $4.55-per-share dividend for June 2026, its largest quarterly dividend in company history. That payout reflected a higher minimum payout ratio of 85% of adjusted net income, plus an additional discretionary component.

It followed a combined dividend of $2.15 per share paid in March 2026. INSW also had $50 million authorized under its share repurchase program, which expires at the end of 2026. Total liquidity was about $918 million as of March 31, 2026, and net loan-to-value was below 7%, giving management flexibility even if rates weaken.

INSW Valuation Looks Cheap on Earnings

On earnings, INSW still screens inexpensive. The stock trades at 5.9X current fiscal-year earnings and carries a PEG ratio of 0.4, while consensus estimates imply earnings of $14.99 per share for 2026, up from $5.42 in 2025. Current fiscal-year revenues are expected to reach $1.263 billion, compared with $843 million in 2025.

The valuation case is less clean on sales. INSW trades at 3.97X forward 12-month sales, above 2.08X for the Zacks sub-industry and 1.52X for the Zacks Transportation sector. That split explains why the stock can look cheap against near-term earnings power but less obviously discounted after a large price move.

International Seaways Has Reasons for Caution

The main risk is that tanker strength can change quickly. INSW’s results benefit from spot exposure, but spot rates are highly volatile and can fall if vessel supply increases or demand softens. Peers such as Scorpio Tankers STNG and Teekay Tankers Ltd. TNK offer similar exposure to crude and product tanker cycles, which reinforces how industrywide the rate issue is.

The company also has limited long-duration visibility. As of April 1, 2026, it had 14 vessels on time charter agreements with an average duration of 1.4 years and about $223 million of contracted revenues through expiry, excluding profit share. Higher maintenance spending is increasing cash requirements, and first-quarter cash flows included $13.9 million of drydocking payments.

What INSW’s Style Profile Says Now

Bottom line, INSW still has a credible investment case, but the stock no longer offers the same easy setup it did before the 2026 run-up. Earnings power and cash returns are strong, while rate volatility and valuation on sales keep the risk-reward more balanced.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). That points to a neutral view for the next one to three months, rather than a clear signal to chase the shares after a sharp advance. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Style Scores add nuance. INSW has a Value Score of B, which supports interest from valuation-minded investors, but its VGM Score of C and Momentum Score of D are less compelling. Because the Style Scores are designed to complement the Zacks Rank, the mixed profile argues for selectivity and patience.

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International Seaways Inc. (INSW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.