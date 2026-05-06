INSW to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

International Seaways INSW is scheduled to report its first-quarter 2026 results on May 7, before the market opens.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for INSW’s first-quarter 2026 earnings has been revised northward by 27.8% at $2.48 per share over the past 60 days. The consensus mark for earnings implies more than 100% increase from the first-quarter 2025 actuals. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $264 million, indicating 44% growth from first-quarter 2025 actuals.

International Seaways has an encouraging earnings surprise history. The company’s earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average beat of 28.5%.

International Seaways Inc. Price and Consensus

International Seaways Inc. price-consensus-chart | International Seaways Inc. Quote

Let’s see how things have shaped up for INSW this earnings season.

Factors Likely to Have Influenced INSW’s Q1 Performance

We expect INSW’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter to have been significantly impacted by rising operating expenses. Ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and supply-chain disruptions are likely to have materially affected the company’s performance in the March-end quarter.

On the contrary, the company’s top-line performance in the March-end quarter is expected to have been strengthened by robust revenue growth across all segments, further supported by its proactive fleet optimization strategy.

What Our Model Says About INSW

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for International Seaways this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

INSW has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Highlights of INSW’s Q4 Results

International Seaways reported quarterly earnings of $2.45 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.75. This compares to earnings of $0.9 a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items.

The company posted revenues of $267.88 million for the quarter ended December 2025, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 15.68%. This compares to year-ago revenues of $194.61 million.

Stocks to Consider

Here is a stock from the broader Zacks Transportation sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that it has the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.

Copa Holdings CPA has an Earnings ESP of +6.17% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present and is scheduled to report first-quarter 2026 results on May 13.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings has been revised downward by 9% over the past 60 days to $4.43 per share. CPA has an encouraging earnings surprise history. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the preceding four quarters (missing once in the remaining), with an average beat of 5.7%.

Q1 Performances of Other Transportation Companies

Delta Air Lines DAL reported first-quarter 2026 earnings (excluding $1.08 from non-recurring items) of 64 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 61 cents. Earnings increased 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. Revenues in the March-end quarter were $14.2 billion, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $14 billion and increasing on a year-over-year basis.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services JBHT posted first-quarter 2026 earnings per share of $1.49, up 27% from $1.17 a year ago. The result topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by $0.04, reflecting a 2.8% surprise.

Operating revenues totaled $3.06 billion, rising 4.6% year over year. Revenues beat the consensus mark of $2.94 billion, resulting in a 3.9% surprise, as demand proved resilient across several service offerings, led by Intermodal volume growth and higher revenues per load in select highway-related businesses.

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Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

International Seaways Inc. (INSW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.