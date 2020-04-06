Insurers warns on forced payouts for uncovered coronavirus losses

LONDON, April 6 (Reuters) - The Global Federation of Insurance Associations on Monday warned the world's governments of the danger of forcing insurers to pay out for losses suffered due to the coronavirus even when pandemic losses were not included in existing policies.

"Requiring insurers to cover those losses retroactively could seriously threaten the stability of the global insurance industry," the GFIA said in a statement.

(Reporting by Simon Jessop, Editing by Abhinav Ramnarayan)

