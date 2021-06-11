Insurers Tryg, Intact sell Danish Codan business to Alm. Brand

Adds details, Tryg CEO comment, background

COPENHAGEN, June 11 (Reuters) - Insurers Tryg TRYG.CO and Intact Financial IFC.TO on Friday said they had entered a deal to sell their stakes in the Danish business of insurance company Codan to Alm. Brand ALMB.CO in a deal valued at 12.6 billion Danish crowns ($2.06 billion).

Under the deal, which covers 100% of shares in Codan Denmark, Tryg will receive 50% of the sale proceeds, which it said would not impact the firm's financial guidance for 2021.

The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2022, contingent on regulatory approvals, Tryg said.

"There has been great demand for Codan Denmark, and the process has therefore been fairly quick," Tryg's Chief Executive Morten Hubbe said in a statement.

"A prompt sale of Codan is positive for all parties – not the least for Tryg and our shareholders," Hubbe added.

In one of Europe's biggest financial takeovers last year, Canada's Intact Financial and Denmark's Tryg took control of Codan, when they bought British insurance group RSA in a 9.6 billion deal in November.

Tryg will continue to own Codan's Norwegian business activities, it said.

($1 = 6.1212 Danish crowns)

(Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard; Editing by Edmund Blair)

