Insurers Tryg, Intact Financial sell Codan to Alm. Brand in $2 bln deal

Nikolaj Skydsgaard Reuters
COPENHAGEN, June 11 (Reuters) - Insurers Tryg TRYG.CO and Intact Financial IFC.TO on Friday said they had entered a deal to sell their stakes in the Danish business of insurance company Codan to Alm. Brand ALMB.CO in a deal valued at 12.6 billion Danish crowns ($2.06 billion).

($1 = 6.1212 Danish crowns)

